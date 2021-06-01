Japanese auto giant Toyota Motor is all set to launch an updated version of its iconic four-wheel drive SUV Land Cruiser. The carmaker has teased a small video which announced that the new Land Cruiser SUV will make its debut on June 9.

Sharing a six-second promo video on social media of the next generation Land Cruiser SUV, Toyota gave a hint that it will be the first of many teasers to follow in coming days before the SUV is completely unveiled to the world.

The new Land Cruiser, which is being called the LC300, will be based on the TNGA-F platform and is a shift from the earlier models. It is also likely to scrap the V8 engine found in the preceding models altogether.

The 2022 Land Cruiser SUV is likely to get powered by two choices of engines. The first one is a 3.5-litre V6 turbocharged petrol engine. It is capable of churning out 409 hp of maximum power and 650 Nm of peak torque. The second one is likely to be a 3.3-litre V6 diesel unit, capable of producing 302 hp of maximum power and 700 Nm of peak torque. Both engines are likely to be mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.