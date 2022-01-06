2022 Toyota Camry Hybrid teased, India launch expected this year

Toyota Motor is likely to launch the facelift version of its Camry premium sedan in India soon. The carmaker has teased the new Camry Hybrid on its social media handles hinting that the car may be launched in the country in coming days.

The specific facelift model of the Camry Hybrid has already been launched in the global markets.

Toyota introduced the model last year for the US and European markets.

The new Camry Hybrid for the Indian markets is likely to keep all the changes available abroad. Toyota has made certain design tweaks in the new Camry Hybrid. It now gets a redesigned front bumper as well as the upper and lower grilles which are flanked by redesigned set of LED taillights. To make the Camry Hybrid 2021 look more dynamic and wide, Toyota has extended the bars on the lower grille to the sides.

Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan also sits on a new set of wheels which come with the choice of either 17 or 18 inches, along with a new Deep Metal Grey paint finish.

The cabin of the Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift is dominated by a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Positioned higher on the dashboard, the infotainment screen is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The dashboard also has few physical buttons too for comfort of use.

Toyota Camry Hybrid facelift is offered in two choices of new premium leather seats, namely Beige or Black, in global markets. The upholstery uses a new leather material with a herringbone pattern which allows room for airflow in the seat. The dashboard is also given a touch of Black Engineered Wood and Titanium Line.