2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV price to increase by ₹1 lakh from April.

Skoda launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of ₹ 34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India on January 10. The SUV will receive a price hike within four months of its launch.

Within months of launching the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV in India, Skoda will increase the price of the flagship model. Skoda Auto India has released the new price for the 2022 Kodiaq SUV which will be effective from April 1 this year.

The price for all three trims will be increased by ₹one lakh.

Skoda offers Kodiaq in four variant which include Style, Sportline and L&K.

Skoda had earlier launched the 2022 Kodiaq facelift SUV at a starting price of ₹34.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in India on January 10. The price for the top-spec variant L&K was ₹37.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

According to the new price list, the Style variant of the Skoda Kodiaq SUV will be ₹35.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The mid-trim Sportline version will now come at a price of ₹36.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The top spec Laurin & Klement variant will go up to ₹38.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq SUV is offered with a 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine, the same one that powers Superb and Octavia sedans. The engine, paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox, can generate maximum output of 190 PS and 320 Nm of maximum torque. Skoda claims the new Kodiaq can accelerate to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds.

2022 Skoda Kodiaq facelift SUV trims Old Price (ex-showroom) New Price (ex-showroom) Style ₹ 34,99,000 ₹ 35,99,000 SportLine ₹ 35,99,000 ₹ 36,99,000 Laurin & Klement ₹ 37,49,000 ₹ 38,49,000

(Also read our first drive review 2022 Skoda Kodiaq SUV)

There are certain cosmetic changes done to the Kodiaq in its facelift version. The SUV comes with a redesigned hexagonal grille with chrome surroundings, body-coloured bumper and crystalline LED headlights. At the rear, the SUV gets turn indicators with Skoda lettering. It also sits on a new set of dual-tone alloy wheels besides a functional roof rail in silver.

The cabin of the new Kodiaq gets dual-tone theme in black and beige colours. The dashboard features an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with inbuilt navigation and wireless connectivity, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, three zones automatic climate control system besides a 12-speaker Canton sound system on the doors. Skoda also offers ventilated front seats with cooling and heating functionality, ambient lighting and an electrically operated panoramic sunroof are among the other updated features.

The 2022 Skoda Kodiaq will rival the likes of Volkswagen Tiguan, Hyundai Tucson and Citroen C5 Aircross.

