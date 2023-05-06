2023 Skoda Kodiaq is here; demand for the model also up

Skoda has introduced an updated version of its seven-seater SUV, the Kodiaq
The price of this SUV now stands at ₹37.99 lakhs (ex-showroom)
Under the hood, the car features a 2.0 TSI EVO engine paired with seven-speed DSG transmission
This engine is now compliant with BS6-B emission norms
The engine efficiency of the updated model has also increased by 4.2%
There are new additions to the car such as door edge protector, finlets for rear spoiler and lounge step in the cabin
The automaker also informs that demand for Kodiaq SUV is also increasing
Hence, Skoda has raised allocation of the car to 750 units per quarter
In terms of safety, Kodiaq gets a perfect five for both adult and child passenger protection in Euro NCAP