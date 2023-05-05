1895 to 2023: A look at evolution of Skoda logo

This logo for Slavia brand bicycles and motorcycles was exclusive to company papers. The lime flower in the symbol stood for Slavic nationality and freedom
This logo with the name Slavia was used on motocycle fuel tanks
This one appeared on the first L&K automobiles
Back then, this logo in Italics was used on the radiators of L&K automobiles until 1929
This Skoda badge was used along with Laurent & Klement logo after the two joined forces in 1925
This design which depicts a winged arrow remained in use with minor modifications until 1990s
This logo originated in 1937
This one came with black border and had a 3D look
This is currently the present logo of the company