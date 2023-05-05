1895 to 2023: A look at evolution of Skoda logo

Published May 05, 2023

This logo for Slavia brand bicycles and motorcycles was exclusive to company papers. The lime flower in the symbol stood for Slavic nationality and freedom

This logo with the name Slavia was used on motocycle fuel tanks

This one appeared on the first L&K automobiles

Back then, this logo in Italics was used on the radiators of L&K automobiles until 1929

This Skoda badge was used along with Laurent & Klement logo after the two joined forces in 1925 

This design which depicts a winged arrow remained in use with minor modifications until 1990s

This logo originated in 1937 

This one came with black border and had a 3D look

This is currently the present logo of the company
