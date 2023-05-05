Skoda brings in its first-ever student car project in the country

Published May 05, 2023

Skoda has announced its first-ever student car project in India with an aim to offer more practical skill building

This project allows selected students to get a hands-on experience of the automotive industry in a more realistic setting 

The program's first model is here!

A group of students has created a cabriolet version of the Skoda Rapid sedan

This hard-roof model gets a sporty appearance

There is an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the bootlid

The program model also sports a retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet

The seats are crafted in premium scarlet-red leather

The cabin comes with modern, tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system
