Skoda brings in its first-ever student car project in the country

Skoda has announced its first-ever student car project in India with an aim to offer more practical skill building
This project allows selected students to get a hands-on experience of the automotive industry in a more realistic setting
The program's first model is here!
A group of students has created a cabriolet version of the Skoda Rapid sedan
This hard-roof model gets a sporty appearance
There is an illuminated ‘Skoda’ inscription on the bootlid
The program model also sports a retractable Skoda badge on the bonnet
The seats are crafted in premium scarlet-red leather
The cabin comes with modern, tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system