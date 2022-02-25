HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagonr Facelift Launched, Price Starts At 5.39 Lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at 5.39 lakh

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by a 1.0-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and a 1.2-litre engine as well. The hatchback also gets CNG version, dual-tone exterior among other changes.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Feb 2022, 07:09 PM
Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched in new avatar, price starts at 5.39 lakh.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR launched in new avatar, price starts at 5.39 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki has launched the 2022 WagonR facelift version today. The price of the WagonR in new avatar starts at 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 7.10 lakh for the top-spec trim. The hatchback, which was recently spotted during a commercial shoot, will now come in refreshed design both inside and outside.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.93 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio X
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.11 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Celerio (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Celerio
998 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.15 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Grand I10 Nios
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.19 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Altroz (HT Auto photo)
Tata Altroz
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.44 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Figo (HT Auto photo)
Ford Figo
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR is powered by a 1.0-litre K-series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and 1.2-litre engine as well. It also offers company-fitted S-CNG version too with the 1.0-litre engine. The price of the WagonR S-CNG is 6.81 lakh (ex-showroom).

(Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Specs and features compared)

The updated WagonR has been kitted with some notable new features such as ISS in petrol variants & Hill Hold Assist in AGS variants. In addition to that, the car now also gets a 17.78cm (7") SmartPlay Studio with smartphone navigation along with 4 speakers. Moreover, it is also supported by cloud-based services to offer a connected driving experience to customers.

The car is also offered in a range of refreshed colour choices including two dual tone colours namely Gallant Red with Black Roof and Magma Grey with Black Roo. Sportier exterior colour scheme is accompanied by new dual tone interiors with Beige and Dark Grey Melange fabric which complement the exterior look. 

Introducing the New WagonR, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales) Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Maruti Suzuki WagonR’s continued success in the market is a testament to its undisputed reign as one of the most iconic Indian hatchbacks. Since its launch in 1999, WagonR has constantly evolved and risen to the pulse of the changing customer preferences with class-leading features, design and performance."

The company also retails the car through its monthly subscription service which starts from 12,000. 

First Published Date: 25 Feb 2022, 06:42 PM IST
TAGS: WagonR 2022 WagonR WagonR 2022 WagonR facelift Maruti WagonR 2022 Maruti WagonR Maruti WagonR 2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR CNG WagonR S-CNG
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
Formula One: Russian Grand Prix cancelled in wake of Ukraine crisis
2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at ₹5.39 lakh
2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR facelift launched, price starts at 5.39 lakh
Royal Enfield ArtOfMotorcycling Season II concludes on a high note
Royal Enfield ArtOfMotorcycling Season II concludes on a high note
‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO
‘Not happy with the volumes in India’: Jeep CEO
MG offers free charging to ZS EV customers for a limited period
MG offers free charging to ZS EV customers for a limited period

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city