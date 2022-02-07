HT Auto
Home Cars 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open, gets heads-up display

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open, gets heads-up display

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available for booking at 11,000.While design and cabin of the car have been updated, mechanically it remains same as the outgoing model.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Feb 2022, 12:01 PM
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been designed Crafted Futurism design language.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been designed Crafted Futurism design language.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced that it has opened booking for the updated Baleno premium hatchback, available at 11,000 in the Nexa outlets and Nexa website as well. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a revised design compared to the outgoing model. Also, it gets a host of updated features onboard.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Volkswagen Polo (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Polo
999 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.83 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Swift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Swift
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 5.84 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Hyundai I20 (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.8 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Toyota Glanza (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.18 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Ford Freestyle (HT Auto photo)
Ford Freestyle
1194 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 7.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The new Baleno will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa, just like the current model. However, the automaker is yet to announce pricing of the car.

(Also read: 2022 MG ZS EV promises a new look, up to 622 km range: Key facts to know)

The car brand claims the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been designed Crafted Futurism design language. It comes with a revised front fascia incorporating an updated front grille, sharp LED projector headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, an updated bumper. Alloy wheel design too come revised and rear too gets a tweaked appearance.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets first-in-segment heads up display or HUD.
2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets first-in-segment heads up display or HUD.

The automaker claims that 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a first-in-segment heads-up display (HUD). It allows the consumers to drive without taking their eyes off the road by showing important information from speedometer, climate control. The automaker claims that with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, it tried to maximize the safety and convenience of the premium hatchback and enhanced technology quotient of the car.

While design and cabin of the car have been updated, mechanically it remains same as the outgoing model. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a new generation K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop function. The automaker has not revealed power and torque figures of the updated Baleno. Expect it to come generating similar power and torque output as the outgoing model.

Speaking about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the new model comes equipped with modern technology, advanced features and NEXA signature ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. “While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments," he further added.

Announcing the bookings open for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Baleno brand has redefined premium hatchbacks in India. He also said that with more than one million units sold, the car reigns premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among top five bestselling cars in the country.

“As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance," Srivastava further added.

First Published Date: 07 Feb 2022, 11:55 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno Maruti Suzuki Baleno Baleno
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage
Porsche hopeful to replicate its success in 2021 again despite chip shortage
Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to upskill 20,000 mechanics for EV servicing
Hero Electric partners ReadyAssist to upskill 20,000 mechanics for EV servicing
Tough test ahead for hybrid cars in Europe, EU to tighten emission test
Tough test ahead for hybrid cars in Europe, EU to tighten emission test
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit
Ashok Leyland to supply 200 trucks to Bangladesh as part of $2-bn line of credit
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know
Amo Electric Jaunty Plus e-scooter promises over 120 km range: Key facts to know

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city