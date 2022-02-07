2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno bookings open, gets heads-up display

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno is available for booking at ₹ 11,000.While design and cabin of the car have been updated, mechanically it remains same as the outgoing model.

Maruti Suzuki on Monday has announced that it has opened booking for the updated Baleno premium hatchback, available at ₹11,000 in the Nexa outlets and Nexa website as well. The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a revised design compared to the outgoing model. Also, it gets a host of updated features onboard.

The new Baleno will be sold through Maruti Suzuki's premium retail network Nexa, just like the current model. However, the automaker is yet to announce pricing of the car.

The car brand claims the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno has been designed Crafted Futurism design language. It comes with a revised front fascia incorporating an updated front grille, sharp LED projector headlamps and integrated LED daytime running lights, an updated bumper. Alloy wheel design too come revised and rear too gets a tweaked appearance.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets first-in-segment heads up display or HUD.

The automaker claims that 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno gets a first-in-segment heads-up display (HUD). It allows the consumers to drive without taking their eyes off the road by showing important information from speedometer, climate control. The automaker claims that with the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, it tried to maximize the safety and convenience of the premium hatchback and enhanced technology quotient of the car.

While design and cabin of the car have been updated, mechanically it remains same as the outgoing model. The new 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno comes with a new generation K-series dual jet, dual VVT engine with idle start-stop function. The automaker has not revealed power and torque figures of the updated Baleno. Expect it to come generating similar power and torque output as the outgoing model.

Speaking about the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, CV Raman, Chief Technical Officer (Engineering), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the new model comes equipped with modern technology, advanced features and NEXA signature ‘Crafted Futurism’ design language. “While working on the New Age Baleno, we have laid a special focus on the use of modern technologies that will excite the customer while also ensuring a safer and more convenient drive. The New Age Baleno is aligned with Maruti Suzuki’s larger mission of introducing newer technologies across segments," he further added.

Announcing the bookings open for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said that the Baleno brand has redefined premium hatchbacks in India. He also said that with more than one million units sold, the car reigns premium hatchback segment and has been consistently featuring among top five bestselling cars in the country.

“As an ode to today’s young and bold customers, the New Age Baleno is dynamically crafted to fulfil the needs of a tech-savvy generation that settles for nothing but the best. The New Age Baleno unleashes a whole new benchmark for cars by inspiring a confluence of superior in-car technology, expressive design, and class-leading safety to curate the ultimate urban cruising experience. We are confident that the New Age Baleno will turn heads and delight customers with its distinctive presence, cutting edge tech and outstanding performance," Srivastava further added.

