2022 Honda Step WGN minivan debuts with boxy design, spacious interior

Honda has premiered the new 2022 Step WGN for the Japanese market that will compete with the likes of Toyota Noah and Voxy as well as with Nissan Serena. The minivan has been released in three types - Step WGN Air, Spada and Spada Premium Line.

While its exterior gets a simple and clean design, its interior is spacious and provides an open view from any seat.

Step WGN Air features a thin plated molding, giving the boxy body a clean and simple design while the Step WGN Spada has a wide and heavy front grille and a dark chrome-plated molding all around the lower end of the body. The doors of the 2022 model year open upwards whereas the previous version had a pair of asymmetric doors that could swing out sideways or be opened as one piece upwards. Those gates were called the Waku Waku Gate.

The highlight of the model is its interior as the minivan offers quite a generous headroom and the cabin has an airy element courtesy the larger body. The dashboard of the Honda minivan features a straight-edged look just like the all-new HR-V and Civic. In the centre, there is a floating screen and a shelf right above the glove box. There is also an instrument cluster that is digital.

The Step WGN's second row seats consist of a pair of captain chairs which can move side to side apart from forward and back. Both second and third-row seats can also be reclined flat to form a bed.

While Honda hasn't yet revealed powertrain specifications for the minivan, there will be hybrid and non-hybrid versions available. The petrol-electric model will feature Honda's latest e-HEV hybrid drive system while the hybrid Step-WGN has a push-button gear selector. The non-hybrid model uses a conventional lever.