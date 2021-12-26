2021 wrapup: Key disruptions that have shaken automotive industry this year

The global automotive industry is facing a plethora of disruptions on various fronts. Some are hurting the conventional automotive business as we have known it so far, while some are shaping it up for the future.

One of the disruptive trends that have been shaping up the automotive industry for the future is the penetration of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data and analytics along with the internet of things (IoT), blockchain etc. These have been disrupting the conventional automotive operations and business model.

Electric powertrain technology, digitalisation, smart mobility, autonomous driving technology are among other disruptive technologies penetrating and changing the face of new mobility around the world.

Here are some key disruptive factors that shook the automotive industry in 2021.