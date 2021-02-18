Tata Motors is gearing up for the launch of the all-new Safari SUV which goes on sale on February 22. Bookings for the new Safari have already commenced at a registration amount of ₹30,000. It will be made available at all the Tata Motors' dealerships in India and will be launched in four trims - XE, XM, XT and XZ variants.

The all-new Safari builds on the success of the Harrier five-seat SUV. It is basically a three-row version of the same which will be present in both six- and seven-seat configuration. Captain seats will be made available on the Harrier in the top-spec XZ variant.

While the wheelbase of the Safari remains the same as the Harrier, it uses an extended rear overhang which has enabled the company to carve out more interior space.

Inside, it sports a very Harrier-inspired cabin featuring a similar dashboard layout with 8.8-inch infotainment system, semi-digital driver's screen, and much more. Major additions on the inside include the use of an electric parking brake and a wide panoramic sunroof which is claimed to be the biggest in the segment.

Mechanically things remain unchanged. It sources power from a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which is known to deliver 170 PS and has 350 Nm of peak torque. It is the same engine that is also found on the Harrier SUV. The transmission options also remain the same 6-speed manual and automatic units.

Some of the key rivals to the Safari include the MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Hyundai Creta seven-seat SUV.

Expected price:

The Safari is expected to be slightly costlier than the Harrier SUV. Expect it to be priced somewhere in the range of ₹15.50 lakh to ₹21 lakh (ex-showroom).