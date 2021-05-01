2021 Kia Sonet: What has changed?

3

10 New Feature Enhancements: It has gained the first-in-segment Rear Door Sunshade Curtains and Voice command for Sunroof Open & Close which is yet another first-in-segment feature.

Lower variants of Sonet has been updated with high-end safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC). Moreover, there are multiple higher-end features that have made their way into the lower features of Sonet. These features include an Electric sunroof, a Smart key with a push-button start, Remote engine start, Chrome door handles and Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps have.