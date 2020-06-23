Jaguar Land Rover has taken the covers off the 2021 Jaguar I-Pace. The all-electric SUV now features a new infotainment system, three phase AC home charging and even more driver-focused technology.

I-Pace now comes with an 11kW on-board charger as standard, an upgrade from the 7kW on-board charger offered earlier. This will now enable owners with access to three-phase electricity supplies to enjoy significantly faster charging: when connected to an 11kW wall box 53km of range (WLTP) per hour can be achieved, while a full charge from empty now takes only 8.6 hours – ideal for overnight charging at home.

Customers in single-phase markets using 7kW wallboxes also benefit from competitive charging capability – up to 35km of charge per hour, with a full charge taking nearly 13 hours.

When charging ‘on the go’, a 50kW charger will add up to 63km in 15 minutes, whilst a 100kW charger will add up to 127km over the same period.

The new Jaguar I-Pace is the first from the carmaker to feature the new Pivi Pro infotainment system. As intuitive to use as a smartphone, Pivi Pro is fast and responsive with enhanced EV navigation that can show if nearby charging stations are available or in use, what they cost, and how long it will take to charge.

The new Pivi Pro infotainment system is a highlight of the I-Pace’s spacious, luxurious interior. The 12.3-inch high-definition virtual instrument cluster, 10-inch and 5-inch upper and lower touchscreens** and multi-function, haptic rotary controllers are matched to crisp, clean, contemporary graphics for an engaging, intuitive user experience.

Inspired by smartphones, Pivi Pro is easy to use, while its powerful processor and ‘fast start-up’ ensures the system is ready to go by the time you’re in the driving seat. Supported by a built-in back-up battery, navigation initialisation takes just a few seconds.

“When we developed the I-PACE we wanted it to be the world’s most desirable electric vehicle and to show what happens when Jaguar goes electric. I think we’ve achieved those ambitious goals, and now we’ve made it even better with a new infotainment system, three-phase charging and technology that benefits driver and passengers alike. We’ve also subtly enhanced the design with an Atlas Grey finish to the grille mesh and with the new Bright Pack option. I-Pace was the first premium all-electric performance SUV: every change we’ve made ensures that it’s still the benchmark in its class," said Alan Volkaerts, Vehicle Line Director at Jaguar.

The exterior design is enhanced with a new Atlas Grey grille tip finish and customers benefit from an enhanced paint palette, new range of wheels, and a luxurious new Bright Pack option, available on all models in the I-Pace range.

Inside the cabin, a 3D Surround Camera provides a 360-degree digital plan view of the surrounding area and potential hazards, visible through the central touchscreen.





Inside, the cabin air ionisation now features PM2.5 filtration to capture ultrafine airborne particles and allergens. The I-Pace can even filter its cabin air before a journey begins.

State-of-the-art digital technology further assists drivers and road users. Visibility is significantly enhanced with a new 3D Surround Camera that provides a 360-degree digital plan view of the surrounding area and potential hazards, visible through the central touchscreen.

The ClearSight uses a wide-angle, rear-facing camera linked to a high-resolution screen within the frameless glass mirror. A small toggle switch on the mirror allows the driver to switch seamlessly between the view from the standard mirror and the camera feed.

The ClearSight rear view mirror improves vision and convenience by ensuring the driver always has an unobstructed view of the road behind, even with three people in the rear seat or with the 656-litre luggage compartment loaded up to the roof.