Honda has introduced a completely new generation of the HR-V compact SUV, which will also get a hybrid powertrain for the first time. The manufacturer aims to electrify all major vehicles sold in Europe by 2022.

Honda seems to have adopted the coupe design for the HR-V and gone along with the boom. The ground clearance is 10 mm higher than the previous model, but the roof is 20 mm lower. The car has four doors, but the rear door handles are located at the C-pillar and are unnoticeable in the overall picture, which further emphasises the coupe. According to the manufacturer, the main emphasis is on the space of the car, while maintaining the compact external dimensions.

According to the manufacturer, the aerodynamics have been improved without visually disturbing design additions. Almost unnoticeable details should offer more stability and lower fuel consumption without compromising the smooth design. In addition to the space inside, there is emphasis on visibility of the occupants. The driver sits 10 mm higher, the windows let in more light and the exterior mirrors are lowered for the same purpose.

The materials used for the interior also appears more premium. The seats no longer use springs, but mats, which, according to the manufacturer, reduces fatigue on long journeys. Although the exterior dimensions of the car are similar to the previous model, the rear seats have 35 mm more legroom and more space for the shoulders.

According to the manufacturer, the car can comfortably accommodate four adults. The rear-seats can be folded down, which will be able to open up space to accommodate two mountain bikes inside.

Honda HR-V compact SUV gets a 9-inch infotainment system. It has both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto features as well as modern safety and driver assistance features too.

The 2021 Honda HR-V is powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine which will be come with as many as two electric motors. The HR-Vl has 131 hp of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The SUV will offer three drive modes – Sport, Normal and Economy.

The 2021 Honda HR-V SUV is expected to be available on sale in Europe later this year. The SUV is unlikely to hit India shores at this moment