2021 Battista Anniversario electric hypercar makes debut

Automobili Pininfarina presents the ultimate variant of the world's first all-electric luxury GT super sports car: the Battista Anniversario. It is launched to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the legendary bodybuilding and design company Pininfarina, founded by Battista "Pinin" Farina, and is the most powerful sports car ever designed and built in Italy.

The Battista Anniversario models are handmade in Cambiano, Turin; Pininfarina has its design centre and company headquarters there. Only five pieces are manufactured, at a price of 2.6 million euros each, making the Battista Anniversario one of the most exclusive automobiles in the world.

Michael Perschke, CEO, Automobili Pininfarina: "For 90 years the name Pininfarina has stood for the highest design art and top performance in the automotive industry, and the Battista embodies these values perfectly. This ultimate expression of the Battista, the Anniversario, is the synthesis of everything for what the brand has stood in the past and what we are striving for in the future. There has never been a sustainable and luxurious electric car that is so desirable."

Photo of 2021 Pininfarina Battista Anniversario





Paolo Pininfarina, Chairman, Pininfarina SpA: "My grandfather always had the vision that one day there would be an independent model series of the Pininfarina brand. The Battista Anniversario, which he named in honour of the 90th anniversary of the Carrozzeria he founded creates a wonderful connection between our past and the future of the automobile. "

The Battista Anniversario combines a high level of driving dynamics and a tailor-made anniversary dress inspired by tradition. The five Anniversario models are each painted in a combination of three company-typical colours: Bianco Sestriere, Grigio Antonelliano, which can be seen for the first time, and Iconica Blu, which is typical of Automobili Pininfarina. Specialists in Cambiano need several weeks to paint each model, layer by layer and colour by colour - all by hand. The body is disassembled and reassembled three times so that pinstripes in the three different colours can be painted directly by hand.

Luca Borgogno, chief designer, Automobili Pininfarina: "The Battista Anniversario has one of the most complex paintwork in the world. This process is similar to the completion of a painting by a great artist. The result is more than just a visual work of art. Elegant styling combined with ultimate performance brings a real Pininfarina: the beauty of power and the power of beauty."

Photo of 2021 Pininfarina Battista Anniversario





The Battista Anniversario also includes the "Furiosa" package, which can now be ordered for all Battista models. It consists of a revised front splitter, side skirts and a rear diffuser made of carbon fibre. Only in the Anniversario are these parts in a two-tone combination of characteristic visible carbon and carbon tinted in Iconica Blu, with pinstripes in Bianco Sestriere. In addition to the exclusive paintwork, a special rear wing, air baffles at the rear and other tailor-made details are reserved for the Battista Anniversario. The aerodynamic improvements through the "Furiosa" package provide more downforce, greater stability at higher cornering speeds and a more dynamic overall balance of the vehicle.

The handling of the Anniversario is made even sportier by reducing the total weight by almost 10 kg. This is due to newly designed forged aluminium wheels with central locking. The rear wheels now measure 21 instead of 20 inches. Together with the performance-oriented tires, the new rims allow a top speed of 350 km / h. The optional "Impulso" wheels complement the range of options available for the Battista.

Other bespoke details include the unique seats of the Anniversario made from sustainably manufactured black leather and black Alcantara. In addition, the limited edition super sports car has engraved headlights, "Anniversario" lettering on the fenders, black anodized door signs with a tribute to the founding of Carrozzeria Pinin Farina in 1930, distinctive "Pininfarina 90" logos and a specially engraved nameplate between the seats.

Interior photo of 2021 Pininfarina Battista Anniversario





The Anniversario shares its technical base with the Battista. The monocoque and the carbon fibre body form the stable foundation of the GT super sports car. Its four electric motors generate 1,900 hp and 2,300 Nm of torque, which are distributed to the individual wheels by the most modern torque vectoring system. This ensures a level of performance that is unattainable today for street-legal sports cars with combustion engines. With a time of less than two seconds for the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h, the Battista is faster than a current Formula 1 car and accelerates from 0 to 300 km / h in less than 12 seconds.

This extreme level of performance is accompanied by an emission-free range of over 500 km, based on a 120 kWh battery, which is installed deep in the chassis in a robust T-shaped carbon frame.

The Battista Anniversario is presented as the dynamic tests pick up speed and deliver impressive first results: The drive prototypes already achieve 80% of the desired performance. Further test drives in the hands of the legendary racing driver Nick Heidfeld, now a development driver at Automobili Pininfarina, are planned.

Interior photo of 2021 Pininfarina Battista Anniversario





Nick Heidfeld, test and development driver, Automobili Pininfarina: "I drove the fastest road vehicles and racing cars in the world. But I have never seen a car as powerful as the Battista. It is faster than many racing cars, but not just a racing machine. That the main focus is on driveability in all situations. We will now focus on testing and developing the Battista to create a vehicle that is the spearhead of technical possibilities and innovation. "

In summer 2020, a very limited number of potential customers will have the opportunity to experience the exciting performance of Automobili Pininfarina Battista at exclusive events around the world. In total, only 150 Battista Hypercars, including the five Anniversario models, are handcrafted in Italy. The start of production and delivery to customers are scheduled for the end of 2020.