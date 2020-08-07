2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6 gets costlier. Here's the new price

After introducing the BS 6-compliant Endeavour SUV earlier this year in India, Ford has now increased its pricing by up to ₹1.20 lakh.

When launched in February this year, the Ford Endeavour BS 6 started from ₹29.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but it now retails from ₹29.99 lakh. The overall prices have increased in the range of ₹44,000 to ₹1.20 lakh.

The original introductory prices of the SUV were said to be valid only till 31 April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the automaker to delay the price hike by 3 months.

Here's the updated price list of the 2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6:

Ford Endeavour BS 6 Variants New Prices Old Prices Titanium 2.0 4x2 AT ₹ 29.99 lakh ₹ 29.55 lakh Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT ₹ 32.75 lakh ₹ 31.55 lakh Titanium Plus 2.0 4x4 AT ₹ 34.45 lakh ₹ 33.25 lakh

Save for the price hike there are no other changes on the Endeavour. It is still powered by the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue single-turbo diesel engine that's tuned to produce 167 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. This engine has been paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The fuel economy rating of the latest BS 6-compliant Endeavour stands at 13.9 km/l (2WD)/12.4 km/l (4WD). In comparison to the previous model, the new version offers up to 14% improvement in fuel efficiency.

In the latest BS 6 avatar, the Endeavour has gained all-LED headlamps which replace the previous HID headlamps which were offered as standard. The all-LED headlamps come encased in a new square lamp cluster and provide up to 20% lighting penetration for improved visibility in the dark.

The Ford Endeavour rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Motor Gloster 7-seat SUV.







