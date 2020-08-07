Home > Auto > Cars > 2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6 gets costlier. Here's the new price
2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6 gets costlier. Here's the new price

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2020, 02:10 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • This is the first price hike for the 2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6 since its introduction in February.

After introducing the BS 6-compliant Endeavour SUV earlier this year in India, Ford has now increased its pricing by up to 1.20 lakh.

When launched in February this year, the Ford Endeavour BS 6 started from 29.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), but it now retails from 29.99 lakh. The overall prices have increased in the range of 44,000 to 1.20 lakh.

The original introductory prices of the SUV were said to be valid only till 31 April, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the automaker to delay the price hike by 3 months.

Here's the updated price list of the 2020 Ford Endeavour BS 6:

Ford Endeavour BS 6 VariantsNew PricesOld Prices
Titanium 2.0 4x2 AT  29.99 lakh 29.55 lakh
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x2 AT 32.75 lakh 31.55 lakh
Titanium Plus 2.0 4x4 AT 34.45 lakh 33.25 lakh

Save for the price hike there are no other changes on the Endeavour. It is still powered by the same 2.0-litre EcoBlue single-turbo diesel engine that's tuned to produce 167 PS of maximum power and 420 Nm of peak torque. This engine has been paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. The fuel economy rating of the latest BS 6-compliant Endeavour stands at 13.9 km/l (2WD)/12.4 km/l (4WD). In comparison to the previous model, the new version offers up to 14% improvement in fuel efficiency.

In the latest BS 6 avatar, the Endeavour has gained all-LED headlamps which replace the previous HID headlamps which were offered as standard. The all-LED headlamps come encased in a new square lamp cluster and provide up to 20% lighting penetration for improved visibility in the dark.

The Ford Endeavour rivals the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the upcoming MG Motor Gloster 7-seat SUV.



