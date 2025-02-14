HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Toyota Innova Crysta
View all Images

TOYOTA Innova Crysta

Launched in Jan 2023

4.7
3 Reviews
₹19.99 - 26.82 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Innova Crysta Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1956.0 cc

Innova Crysta: 2393.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 15.7 kmpl

Innova Crysta: 15 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 165.58 bhp

Innova Crysta: 148.0 bhp

About Toyota Innova Crysta

Latest Update

  Toyota Innova Crysta and Fortuner become dearer with price hikes. Here's how much they cost now
  Auto recap, Oct 22: Toyota Innova Crysta price hiked, Triumph Tiger Sport 800 debuts

    Latest Updates on Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta Variants
    Toyota Innova Crysta price starts at ₹ 19.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 26.82 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Innova ...Read More
    7 Variants Available
    GX 8 STR ₹19.99 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    GX 7 STR ₹19.99 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    GX Plus 7 STR ₹21.71 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    GX Plus 8 STR ₹21.76 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX 2.4 7 STR ₹25.14 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    VX 2.4 8 STR ₹25.19 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    ZX 2.4 7 STR ₹26.82 Lakhs
    2393 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Seat Upholstery: Leather
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Innova Crysta Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Toyota Innova Crysta Images

    17 images
    View All Innova Crysta Images

    Toyota Innova Crysta Colours

    Toyota Innova Crysta is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Silver metallic
    Avant garde bronze
    White pearl crystal
    Attitude black
    Super white

    Toyota Innova Crysta Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeMUV
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage15 kmpl
    Engine2393 cc
    Fuel TypeDiesel
    SunroofNo
    View all Innova Crysta specs and features

    Toyota Innova Crysta comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Hyundai Alcazar
    Tata Harrier
    MG Hector
    MG Hector Plus
    Mahindra Scorpio-N
    Mahindra XUV700
    Tata Safari
    Mahindra Thar ROXX
    Hyundai Creta
    Mahindra BE 6
    ₹19.99 Lakhs*
    ₹14.99 Lakhs*
    ₹15 Lakhs*
    ₹14 Lakhs*
    ₹17.5 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹13.99 Lakhs*
    ₹15.5 Lakhs*
    ₹12.99 Lakhs*
    ₹11.11 Lakhs*
    ₹18.9 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.9
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    53 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    89 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    26 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    12 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    80 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    127 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    28 Reviews
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    7
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    7
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    114 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    141 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    182 bhp
    Power
    168 bhp
    Power
    172 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Power
    282 bhp
    Torque
    343 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    400 Nm
    Torque
    450 Nm
    Torque
    350 Nm
    Torque
    370 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    380 Nm
    Length
    4735 mm
    Length
    4560 mm
    Length
    4605 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4699 mm
    Length
    4662 mm
    Length
    4695 mm
    Length
    4668 mm
    Length
    4428 mm
    Length
    4330 mm
    Length
    4371 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Height
    1710 mm
    Height
    1718 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1760 mm
    Height
    1857 mm
    Height
    1755 mm
    Height
    1795 mm
    Height
    1923 mm
    Height
    1635 mm
    Height
    1627 mm
    Width
    1830 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1835 mm
    Width
    1917 mm
    Width
    1890 mm
    Width
    1922 mm
    Width
    1870 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1907 mm
    Boot Space
    300 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    445 litres
    Boot Space
    587 litres
    Boot Space
    155 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    420 litres
    Boot Space
    447 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    455 litres
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Toyota Innova Crysta User Reviews & Ratings

    4.67
    3 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    1
    5 rating
    2
    Write a Review
    Running in Highways
    It looks very attractive and beautiful. Its ground clearance is also quite high, similar to an SUV. I am driving it and also proud to be an owner of this vehicle. By: Piyush Singh Rajput (Feb 14, 2025)
    Read Full Review
    Road presence and looks
    The Looks is awesome of the car and I bought it for 20 lacs and it worth it there where 7 seats in the car. By: Niladri patra (Apr 22, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect family and business vehicle.
    Perfect balance between a family and the utility Vehicle. Loaded with all necessary features like infotainment, Climate controls, Airbags, ABS with EBD, Parking sensors etc. Efficient and reliable engine adds to the ride quality which makes it smooth and composed. With its combination of spaciousness, comfort, features and reliability making it a trust of choice for families and business. By: Ashwani Kachroo (Mar 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review

