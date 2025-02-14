Latest Updates on Toyota Innova Crysta

The Toyota Innova Crysta continues to uphold its reputation as one of the most sought-after Multi-Purpose Vehicles (MPVs) in India. Launched originally back in 2005, this reliable stalwart from Toyota has undergone various enhancements to keep it competitive in the evolving automotive landscape. As we step into 2024, the Innova Crysta boasts several exciting features, a modernised design, and advanced technology catering to the needs of today's drivers. Recent updates highlight the aesthetic and functional benefits of the new Innova Crysta, with reports showcasing improvements in safety, technology, and overall performance. With a fresh exterior design and an array of upgraded features, the new Innova Crysta ensures that it remains an attractive option for buyers interested in the MPV segment.

Toyota Innova Crysta Price

The Toyota Innova Crysta comes with a competitive pricing range starting from ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and going up to ₹26.82 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a formidable contender in the MPV segment. The entry-level GX models are priced from ₹19.99 lakh and there are six sub variants available with this grade. The VX trim is priced from ₹25.14 lakh and is available in two sub-variants. The ZX trim tops the range at ₹26.82 lakh with one variant. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom rates.

Toyota Innova Crysta Launch Date

The latest variant of the Toyota Innova Crysta was officially introduced to the Indian market in the first half of 2023. It received an updated front fascia and a revamped cabin. This launch marked yet another step by Toyota to cement its place in the MPV segment, attracting attention with its bold updates and revitalised offerings. The Innova Crysta remains a favourite choice for those seeking a spacious and reliable vehicle for personal or family use.

Toyota Innova Crysta Variants

While the Toyota Innova Crysta hesitated to introduce multiple variants in its latest offering, it remains available in three main variants, which are GX, VX, and ZX. These variants cater to a diversified customer base, allowing buyers to choose the perfect configuration according to their needs.

The entry-level GX variants are equipped with all safety features as standard apart from front clearance sonar and rear-view monitor. The VX variants add chrome elements to the front radiator grille, bumper, and fog lamps. The Innova Crysta from this variant onwards is treated with a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shifter knob, a TFT instrument cluster, and blue ambient interior lighting. The VX and ZX variants further feature automatic climate control, slide and recline seats, and driver's seat height adjustability. While the GX variants get black fabric upholstery, the VX models get premium black fabric upholstery with a stitched ‘Crysta’ insignia. The ZX variant offers a choice between perforated black or Camel Tan leatherette seats.

Toyota Innova Crysta Design and Exterior

The Toyota Innova Crysta carries a strong and confident design ethos, marked by its tough front fascia and dynamic silhouette. The updated model features a trapezoidal piano black grille adorned with chrome detailing, providing an eye-catching aesthetic. The sleek LED headlamps with integrated Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) enhance visibility while presenting a modern appeal to the automobile's face. The sculpted body is accentuated by diamond-cut alloy wheels, which contribute to the sporty character of the Innova Crysta. The rear of the vehicle features stylish tail lamps that further emphasise the upscale feel. Overall, the design captures Toyota's vision of blending functionality with style, providing an MPV that is as visually appealing as it is practical.

Toyota Innova Crysta Interior

The interior layout of the Toyota Innova Crysta is designed to cater to families, emphasising spaciousness and usability. Drivers will appreciate the larger touchscreen infotainment system that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, allowing for smartphone connectivity. The upholstery options, including Camel Tan leatherette for the premium ZX variant, add a touch of luxury to the driving experience. Attention to detail is evident throughout the cabin, from the high-quality materials used to the intelligent layout that includes ample storage solutions and rear-seat entertainment features. These enhancements are designed to provide comfort and convenience for both short trips and long journeys.

Toyota Innova Crysta Engine Options

The Toyota Innova Crysta is available with one engine and one transmission option across all variants. Powering the MPV is a 2.4-litre inline four-cylinder diesel engine that is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. This unit is capable of churning out 147.51 bhp and 343 Nm of torque.

Toyota Innova Crysta Fuel Efficiency

The Toyota Innova Crysta is capable of giving a mileage between 9-12 kmpl on a full tank. The real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Equipped with an impressive suite of safety features, the Toyota Innova Crysta includes seven airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, and Hill Start Assist — standard across all variants. These safety measures are tailored to ensure the utmost protection for occupants, enhancing peace of mind during travel. Additionally, features like the front clearance sonar with MID display assist drivers in navigating tight spaces, reducing the risk of accidents. Toyota's "GOA" body structure further fortifies the Innova Crysta against impacts, distributed safely across the chassis. Thus, the MPV has achieved commendable safety ratings that are essential for family-oriented vehicles.