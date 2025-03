SUV of the scooter

River Indie is unique design scooter in the Indian market. Its elegant color makes it different from other electrical scooter. Road presence of this scooter is extra class in this segment , Boot space much enough for any scooter and performance is also up to the marks, Bangalore base company making such kind of the scooter really great sign for the Indian future of electrical vehicles , How fast they will expand and after sales services and availability of the spare part might be concern , Wish river Indie best of luck, hopefully they will expand in India fast like Ola.

By: Rohit Rana (May 11, 2024)