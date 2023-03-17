Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Variants

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kabira Kabira Mobility KM 3000 price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Kabira Mobility KM 3000 comes in 2 variants. Kabira Mobility KM 3000's top variant is V. ...Read MoreRead Less