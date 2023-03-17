Launched in Feb 2021
Category Average: 92.27 kmph
KM 3000: 120.0 kmph
Category Average: 144.86 km
KM 3000: 189.5 km
Category Average: 4.39 hrs
KM 3000: 3.0 hrs
Category Average: 3.76 kwh
KM 3000: 4.1 - 5.15 kwh
|Battery Capacity
|4.1-5.15 kWh
|Body Type
|Sports Bikes
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mobile Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|178-201 km
|Charging Time
|3 Hours
Kabira Mobility KM 3000
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Range
201 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
129 km
Range
125 km
Range
130 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
