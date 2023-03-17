HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Left View
View all Images

KABIRA MOBILITY KM 3000

Launched in Feb 2021

₹1.63 - 1.74 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
KM 3000 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 92.27 kmph

KM 3000: 120.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 144.86 km

KM 3000: 189.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.39 hrs

KM 3000: 3.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 3.76 kwh

KM 3000: 4.1 - 5.15 kwh

View all KM 3000 Specs and Features

About Kabira Mobility KM 3000

Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Seeka SBolt
Seat View
Headlight View
Left View
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Variants
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 price starts at ₹ 1.63 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 1.74 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
2 Variants Available
STD₹1.63 Lakhs*
12 kW
120 kmph
178 km
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Battery Capacity: 4.1 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP67
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
V₹1.74 Lakhs*
12 kW
120 kmph
201 km
Battery Capacity: 5.15 kWh
Call/SMS Alerts
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
Mobile Application
Seat Type: Split
Roadside Assistance
Low Battery Indicator
Motor IP Rating: IP67
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Images

11 images
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity4.1-5.15 kWh
Body TypeSports Bikes
Charging PointYes
Mobile ConnectivityBluetooth
HeadlightLED
Range178-201 km
Charging Time3 Hours
Kabira Mobility KM 3000 comparison with similar bikes

Kabira Mobility KM 3000
Seeka SBolt
Odysse Electric Evoqis
Okaya EV Ferrato Disruptor
Matter Aera
Rowwet Trono
Seeka SSeagun
₹1.63 Lakhs*
₹1.69 Lakhs*
₹1.71 Lakhs*
₹1.6 Lakhs*
₹1.74 Lakhs*
₹1.81 Lakhs*
₹1.52 Lakhs*
Charging Time
3 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
3-7 Hrs.
Charging Time
6 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
5 Hours
Charging Time
3 Hours
Charging Time
3-7 Hours
Range
201 km
Range
140 km
Range
140 km
Range
129 km
Range
125 km
Range
130 km
Range
150 km
Motor Power
5000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
3000 W
Motor Power
6.37 kW
Motor Power
10 kW
Motor Power
3 kW
Motor Power
4000 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Wheel Type
Alloy
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
Body Type
Sports Bikes
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular Kabira Mobility Bikes

Kabira Mobility KM 3000 EMI

STD
12 kW | 120 kmph | 178 km
₹ 1.63 Lakhs*
STD
12 kW | 120 kmph | 178 km
₹1.63 Lakhs*
V
12 kW | 120 kmph | 201 km
₹1.74 Lakhs*
EMI ₹2636.27/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
