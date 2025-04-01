The Hero XPulse 200 4V is available in 3 variants - STD, Pro, Pro Dakar Edition.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Price:

Hero XPulse 200 4V is priced between Rs. 1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero XPulse 200 4V?

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is available in 3 variants - STD, Pro, Pro Dakar Edition.

What are the Hero XPulse 200 4V colour options?

Hero XPulse 200 4V comes in four colour options: Black Sport Red, Rally Edition White, Matte Nexus Blue, Techno Blue.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Hero XPulse 200 4V?

Hero XPulse 200 4V comes in petrol engine options, comes with 199.6 cc engine, and features a Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Hero XPulse 200 4V?

Hero XPulse 200 4V rivals are Hero XPulse 210, Ultraviolette Shockwave, Honda NT1100.

What is the mileage of Hero XPulse 200 4V?

Hero XPulse 200 4V comes with a mileage of 36 kmpl (Company claimed).