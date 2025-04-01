XPulse 200 4VPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Hero XPulse 200 4V Front Left View
HERO XPulse 200 4V

Launched in May 2023

4.3
3 Reviews
₹1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
XPulse 200 4V Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 210.0 cc

XPulse 200 4V: 199.6 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 36.75 kmpl

XPulse 200 4V: 36 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 21.88 ps

XPulse 200 4V: 19.16 ps

Speed

Category Average: 128.0 kmph

XPulse 200 4V: 135.0 kmph

Hero XPulse 200 4V Latest Update

Latest News:

Hero XPulse 210 vs XPulse 200 4V: Price, specs and features compared
Hero XPulse 200 4V Pro Dakar vs Yezdi Adventure: Which ADV should you buy?

Hero XPulse 200 4V Price:

Hero XPulse 200 4V is priced between Rs. 1.51 - 1.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Hero XPulse 200 4V?

The Hero XPulse 200 4V is available in 3 variants - STD, Pro, Pro Dakar Edition.

Hero XPulse 200 4V Variants
3 Variants Available
Hero XPulse 200 4V Images

19 images

Hero XPulse 200 4V Colours

Hero XPulse 200 4V is available in the 4 Colours in India.

Black sport red
Rally edition white
Matte nexus blue
Techno blue

Hero XPulse 200 4V Specifications and Features

Max Power19.16 PS
Body TypeAdventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Max Torque17.35 Nm
Kick and Self StartYes
Mileage36 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
HeadlightYes
Engine199.6 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed135 kmph
Hero XPulse 200 4V comparison with similar bikes

Hero XPulse 200 4V
Hero XPulse 210
Ultraviolette Shockwave
₹1.51 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.76 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹1.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.8
2 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
7 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
Power
19.16 PS
Power
24.67 PS
Power
-
Torque
17.35 Nm
Torque
20.7 Nm
Torque
505 Nm
Engine
199.6 cc
Engine
210 cc
Engine
-
Kerb Weight
159 kg
Kerb Weight
170 kg
Kerb Weight
120 kg
Length
2222 mm
Length
2254 mm
Length
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Adventure Tourer Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Off Road Bikes
Body Type
Dirt Bikes, Off Road Bikes
Currently viewingXPulse 200 4V vs XPulse 210XPulse 200 4V vs Shockwave
Hero Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
AMAN MOTORS
Plot No. 2, Masoodpur Dairy, Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, Delhi 110053
+91 - 9871061000
AVNI MOTORS (I) PVT LTD.
S-9, Okhla Industrial Area, Okhla Phase-Ii, New Delhi., Delhi 110043
+91 - 9873844100
SINGLA AUTO NEED
L 104-105, Gf, Lajpat Nagar-2, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
+91 - 9599111095
SAPPHIRE BIKES
5C/308, Near-Rk Aapartment, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9810026125
ARC MOTORS PVT LTD
J-128/1 Pustha- 3-1/2, Kartar Nagar, New Delhi, Delhi., Delhi 110020
+91 - 9811805566
VISHWAKARMA MOTORS
E-1/4 Pandav Nagar, Opp. Mother Dairy Plant, Pratapganj,New Delhi., Delhi 110070
+91 - 8595651917
See All Hero Dealers in Delhi

Hero XPulse 200 4V User Reviews & Ratings

4.33
3 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
2
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Highway queen
I purchased this bike year ago, have travelled to different places visiting for the riding fun both off road and on road. Bike gives you the great feeling and nice riding control By: Abhiram vilas paraskar (Apr 1, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect Bike
The Hero Xpulse 200 4V is a solid choice for both on- and off-road riding. It offers good fuel efficiency and comfort for long journeys. While it may not be the most powerful bike in its segment and can feel a bit bumpy at higher speeds, it delivers an enjoyable experience overall. I affectionately call my bike "Danu" and love it.By: Sobhot (Nov 9, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect Adventure Bike Ever
Good bike, good value for money, and a good off-road bike with excellent mileage. The ground clearance is also good, and the look is very nice. It's the best bike to purchase for adventures.By: Dhanush (Apr 12, 2024)
Read Full Review

