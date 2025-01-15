HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
X3PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesVariantsAlternativesEMINews
EMotorad X3 Right View
View all Images

EMOTORAD X3

Launched in Nov 2022

Review & Win ₹2000
₹32,999**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Variants
Check Offers

X3 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 25.0 kmph

X3: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 33.5 km

X3: 37.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 3.9 hrs

X3: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.74 kwh

X3: 0.084 kwh

View all X3 Specs and Features
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with X3.
VS
EMotorad X3
Felidae Electric Maven
Select a feature you want to compare:
Right View
Tap here to expand
EMotorad X3 Variants
EMotorad X3 price starts at ₹ 32,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹32,999*
25 kmph
40 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.25 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EMotorad X3 Images

6 images
View All X3 Images

EMotorad X3 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.084 kWh
Body TypeCycles
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range35-40 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
View all X3 specs and features

EMotorad X3 comparison with similar bikes

EMotorad X3
Felidae Electric Maven
Hero Lectro C5X
Hero Lectro H5
Hero Lectro H3
₹32,999*
Check Offers
₹30,000*
Check Offers
₹38,999*
Check Offers
₹25,999*
Check Offers
₹24,499*
Check Offers
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Range
40cg km
Range
30-50 km
Range
30 km
Range
30 km
Range
30 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Currently viewingX3 vs MavenX3 vs C5XX3 vs H5X3 vs H3
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular EMotorad Bikes

View all EMotorad Bikes

EMotorad X3 EMI

Select Variant:
STD
25 kmph | 40cg km
₹ 32,999*
Select Variant
STD
25 kmph | 40cg km
₹32,999*
EMI ₹561.1/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

EMotorad X3 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

Explore Other Options

Cycles Bikes
Cycles Bikes Under 50000
Cars & BikesNew BikesEMotorad BikesEMotorad X3