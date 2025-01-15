Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 25.0 kmph
X3: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 33.5 km
X3: 37.5 km
Category Average: 3.9 hrs
X3: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.74 kwh
X3: 0.084 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|0.084 kWh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Range
|35-40 km
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
EMotorad X3
₹32,999*
₹30,000*
₹38,999*
₹25,999*
₹24,499*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hrs
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Charging Time
4 Hrs.
Range
40cg km
Range
30-50 km
Range
30 km
Range
30 km
Range
30 km
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Motor Power
250 W
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
-
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
-
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Drum
Rear Brake
Drum
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
-
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
Body Type
Cycles
|Currently viewing
|X3 vs Maven
|X3 vs C5X
|X3 vs H5
|X3 vs H3
Popular EMotorad Bikes
