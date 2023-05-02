X2PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsEMINews
EMotorad X2 Right View
View all Images

EMOTORAD X2

Launched in Nov 2022

₹27,999**Ex-showroom price
X2 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 25.0 kmph

X2: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 41.88 km

X2: 37.5 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.25 hrs

X2: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.29 kwh

X2: 0.0918 kwh

EMotorad X2 Variants
EMotorad X2 price starts at ₹ 27,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹27,999*
25 kmph
35 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.28 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EMotorad X2 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

EMotorad X2 Images

8 images
EMotorad X2 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.0918 kWh
Body TypeCycles
Charging PointYes
HeadlightLED
Range35-40 km
Charging Time4-5 Hours
EMotorad X2 comparison with similar bikes

EMotorad X2
EMotorad Legend 07
EMotorad X1
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
₹27,999*
₹29,999*
₹24,999*
₹34,999*
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
35 km
Range
40 km
Range
40 km
Range
50 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

EMotorad X2 EMI

