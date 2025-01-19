Launched in Nov 2022
Category Average: 25.0 kmph
X1: 25.0 kmph
Category Average: 41.88 km
X1: 40.0 km
Category Average: 4.25 hrs
X1: 4.5 hrs
Category Average: 0.29 kwh
X1: 0.27 kwh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Battery Capacity
|0.27 kWh
|Body Type
|Cycles
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Range
|40 km
|Headlight
|LED
|Charging Time
|4-5 Hours
EMotorad X1
₹24,999*
₹27,999*
₹29,999*
₹34,999*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
40 km
Range
35 km
Range
40 km
Range
50 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
