EMOTORAD X1

Launched in Nov 2022

₹24,999**Ex-showroom price
X1 Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 25.0 kmph

X1: 25.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 41.88 km

X1: 40.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 4.25 hrs

X1: 4.5 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 0.29 kwh

X1: 0.27 kwh

EMotorad X1
EMotorad X2
EMotorad X1 Variants
EMotorad X1 price starts at ₹ 24,999 .
1 Variant Available
STD₹24,999*
25 kmph
40 km
Seat Type: Single
Instrument Console: Digital
Battery Capacity: 0.27 kWh
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

EMotorad X1 Pros & Cons

Pros

Cons

EMotorad X1 Images

EMotorad X1 Colours

EMotorad X1 is available in the 3 Colours in India.

Ocean blue
Black and red
Bumblebee yellow

EMotorad X1 Specifications and Features

Battery Capacity0.27 kWh
Body TypeCycles
Charging PointYes
Range40 km
HeadlightLED
Charging Time4-5 Hours
EMotorad X1 comparison with similar bikes

EMotorad X1
EMotorad X2
EMotorad Legend 07
EMotorad T-Rex-Air
₹24,999*
₹27,999*
₹29,999*
₹34,999*
Charging Time
4-5 Hrs.
Charging Time
4-5 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Charging Time
3-4 Hours
Range
40 km
Range
35 km
Range
40 km
Range
50 km
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
Wheel Type
Spoke
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Popular EMotorad Bikes

EMotorad X1 EMI

