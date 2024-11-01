Launched in Jun 2023
M 1000 RR: 999.0 cc
M 1000 RR: 15.38 kmpl
M 1000 RR: 212.1 ps
M 1000 RR: 314.0 kmph
BMW M 1000 RR is priced between Rs. 49 - 55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The BMW M 1000 RR is available in 2 variants - STD, Competition.
BMW M 1000 RR comes in two colour options: Black Storm Metallic, Light White.
BMW M 1000 RR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.
BMW M 1000 RR comes with a mileage of 15.38 kmpl (Company claimed).
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
|Max Power
|212.1 PS
|Body Type
|Super Bikes, Sports Bikes
|Max Torque
|113 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|15.38 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Mobile Connectivity
|Yes
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|314 kmph
Popular BMW Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price