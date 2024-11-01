M 1000 RRPriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesMileageVariantsDealersEMINews
BMW M 1000 RR Front Left View
BMW M 1000 RR

Launched in Jun 2023

₹49 - 55 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
M 1000 RR Key Specs

Engine

M 1000 RR: 999.0 cc

Mileage

M 1000 RR: 15.38 kmpl

Power

M 1000 RR: 212.1 ps

Speed

M 1000 RR: 314.0 kmph

BMW M 1000 RR Latest Update

Latest News:

2025 BMW M 1000 RR and S 1000 RR range unveiled with more power and winglets
BMW M 1000 R launched at ₹33 lakh, is the naked sibling of M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR Price:

BMW M 1000 RR is priced between Rs. 49 - 55 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for BMW M 1000 RR?

The BMW M 1000 RR is available in 2 variants - STD, Competition.

What are the BMW M 1000 RR colour options?

BMW M 1000 RR comes in two colour options: Black Storm Metallic, Light White.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of BMW M 1000 RR?

BMW M 1000 RR comes in petrol engine options, comes with 999 cc engine, and features a Super Bikes, Sports Bikes body type.

What is the mileage of BMW M 1000 RR?

BMW M 1000 RR comes with a mileage of 15.38 kmpl (Company claimed).

BMW M 1000 RR Variants
BMW M 1000 RR price starts at ₹ 49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 55 Lakhs
2 Variants Available
M 1000 RR STD₹49 Lakhs*
999 cc
314 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 5 Ah
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
M 1000 RR Competition₹55 Lakhs*
999 cc
314 kmph
Clock
Instrument Console: Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Seat Type: Split
Anti Theft Alarm
Battery Capacity: 5 Ah
Reverse Assist
Body Graphics
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

BMW M 1000 RR Images

12 images
BMW M 1000 RR Colours

BMW M 1000 RR is available in the 2 Colours in India.

Black storm metallic
Light white

BMW M 1000 RR Specifications and Features

Max Power212.1 PS
Body TypeSuper Bikes, Sports Bikes
Max Torque113 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage15.38 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Mobile ConnectivityYes
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine999 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed314 kmph
BMW Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Lutyens Motorrad
10-A, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar-Iv, Delhi 110024
+91 - 9773985631
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
F 2/10, Pocket F, Okhla Phase I, Okhla Industrial Estate, Delhi 110020
+91 - 7011286738
Lutyens BMW MOTORRAD
A-21/19, Block A, Nariana Industrial Area Phase-2, Delhi 110028
+91 - 7011286738
BMW M 1000 RR EMI

999 cc | 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
₹ 49 Lakhs*
STD
999 cc | 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
₹49 Lakhs*
Competition
999 cc | 212.1 PS @ 14500 rpm
₹55 Lakhs*
EMI ₹83958.85/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
