How to take care of your car windshield: Long-lasting tips

Can you imagine a car with a cracked windshield? Not very comfortable, right? Besides the poor aesthetics, a cracked windshield can also pose a series of safety hazards for the driver and other occupants. The windshield of a car serves numerous functions but is primarily designed to perform a range of key tasks. These include preventing foreign objects like dust, dirt and grime from entering the cabin, preventing the roof of the car from caving in and crashing in case of a major accident, saving the driver from the initial frontal impact of an accident, preventing glare and heat from the sun and ensuring a clear vision of the road ahead for the driver. Hence, having a crack-free and squeaky-clean windshield is important.

Taking care of the windshield is not rocket science, and anyone can do it. All you need to do is keep your eyes open for any defects on the windshield and take care of it as soon as possible. To make it more simple, regular maintenance and care for the windshield can make sure it remains well functional for the long haul.

Routine maintenance of the windshield is often one of the most neglected car care aspects. It's not just cleaning the windshield every day, but proper service and maintenance are required to extend the life of the windshield, which also ensures better safety for the occupants. This makes sure to prevent the windshield from any major mishap, which could result in spending a lot of money.

Here are five easy and effective car windshield maintenance tips to keep it in good health for the long haul.

Avoid parking the car under direct sunlight

Parking the car under direct sunlight results in extreme temperature exposure for the windshield, which can result in stress cracks. This can eventually put the entire glass at risk of breakage. The crack could spread further due to temperature fluctuations, especially in direct sunlight or extreme cold. The glass tints are also sensitive to UV rays and could get damaged. Parking in a garage, basement or any other shaded location could prevent the glass breakage further. It will also strengthen the durability of the car windshield.

Never leave chips or cracks unrepaired

When a bigger foreign object hits the windshield with an impact, it could result in chips or cracks on the glass and even lead to bubble formation between the glass layers. Such bubble formation on the glass, regardless of its size, can result in significant damage to the windshield if left unrepaired. They could spread further and compromise the driver's visibility, leaving no alternative but to replace the glass. It is important to take such defects seriously and repair them as soon as possible because windshield replacement is a pricey affair.

Use good quality cleaning products

Regular windshield cleaning is basic maintenance for a vehicle. However, using the wrong chemical to clean the glass could leave scratches on it, damage the glass tint, or leave streaks on it. Such elements include ammonia-based glass cleaners, DIY cleaners, abrasive household sponges, paper towels etc. The windshield should be cleaned using cleaners that are specifically designed for the windscreen in a car. Also, a soft microfiber towel or cloth should be used to protect the glass from any avoidable damage.

Replace windshield wipers regularly

The condition of the windshield wiper can affect the glass's health in more ways than one. It is important to take care of the windshield wiper as well. The wiper is made of two components majorly - a metal structure on the inside and a rubber coating on the outside. The windshield's glass gets exposed to the metal structure when the rubber coating wears out. The metal can scrape against the glass, which could leave serious scratches on the glass. The wiper blades degrade over time and become weary and teary due to sunlight, humidity, debris, and moisture exposure. Hence, it is always advised that you replace them at least once a year to keep the windshield protected.

Don't slam the doors

Slamming the doors of a car can have serious implications on the glass of the windshield and side windows as well. When the door is closed too hard, it causes serious vibrations inside the car, and the side windows, as well as the windshield too, are impacted by that. They can get loose and come off their sockets. If the glass already has small nicks, chips or cracks on the surface, they could grow each time you close the door hard. Hence, always close the door gently.

How to take care of your car windshield Step 1 : Avoid parking the car under direct sunlight Step 2 : Never leave chips or cracks unrepaired Step 3 : Use good quality cleaning products Step 4 : Replace windshield wipers regularly Step 5 : Don't slam the doors

