HT Auto
Home How-to How To Take Care Of Your Car Windshield: Long Lasting Tips

How to take care of your car windshield: Long-lasting tips

Can you imagine a car with a cracked windshield? Not very comfortable, right? Besides the poor aesthetics, a cracked windshield can also pose a series of safety hazards for the driver and other occupants. The windshield of a car serves numerous functions but is primarily designed to perform a range of key tasks. These include preventing foreign objects like dust, dirt and grime from entering the cabin, preventing the roof of the car from caving in and crashing in case of a major accident, saving the driver from the initial frontal impact of an accident, preventing glare and heat from the sun and ensuring a clear vision of the road ahead for the driver. Hence, having a crack-free and squeaky-clean windshield is important.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 25 Nov 2022, 16:04 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Following a few simple steps can ensure a long life for the car windshield.
Following a few simple steps can ensure a long life for the car windshield.
Following a few simple steps can ensure a long life for the car windshield.
Following a few simple steps can ensure a long life for the car windshield.

Also Read : How to adjust your car's steering wheel and seat: Easy steps

Taking care of the windshield is not rocket science, and anyone can do it. All you need to do is keep your eyes open for any defects on the windshield and take care of it as soon as possible. To make it more simple, regular maintenance and care for the windshield can make sure it remains well functional for the long haul.

Routine maintenance of the windshield is often one of the most neglected car care aspects. It's not just cleaning the windshield every day, but proper service and maintenance are required to extend the life of the windshield, which also ensures better safety for the occupants. This makes sure to prevent the windshield from any major mishap, which could result in spending a lot of money.

Trending Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.5Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹12.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers

Here are five easy and effective car windshield maintenance tips to keep it in good health for the long haul.

Avoid parking the car under direct sunlight

Parking the car under direct sunlight results in extreme temperature exposure for the windshield, which can result in stress cracks. This can eventually put the entire glass at risk of breakage. The crack could spread further due to temperature fluctuations, especially in direct sunlight or extreme cold. The glass tints are also sensitive to UV rays and could get damaged. Parking in a garage, basement or any other shaded location could prevent the glass breakage further. It will also strengthen the durability of the car windshield.

Never leave chips or cracks unrepaired

When a bigger foreign object hits the windshield with an impact, it could result in chips or cracks on the glass and even lead to bubble formation between the glass layers. Such bubble formation on the glass, regardless of its size, can result in significant damage to the windshield if left unrepaired. They could spread further and compromise the driver's visibility, leaving no alternative but to replace the glass. It is important to take such defects seriously and repair them as soon as possible because windshield replacement is a pricey affair.

Use good quality cleaning products

Regular windshield cleaning is basic maintenance for a vehicle. However, using the wrong chemical to clean the glass could leave scratches on it, damage the glass tint, or leave streaks on it. Such elements include ammonia-based glass cleaners, DIY cleaners, abrasive household sponges, paper towels etc. The windshield should be cleaned using cleaners that are specifically designed for the windscreen in a car. Also, a soft microfiber towel or cloth should be used to protect the glass from any avoidable damage.

Replace windshield wipers regularly

The condition of the windshield wiper can affect the glass's health in more ways than one. It is important to take care of the windshield wiper as well. The wiper is made of two components majorly - a metal structure on the inside and a rubber coating on the outside. The windshield's glass gets exposed to the metal structure when the rubber coating wears out. The metal can scrape against the glass, which could leave serious scratches on the glass. The wiper blades degrade over time and become weary and teary due to sunlight, humidity, debris, and moisture exposure. Hence, it is always advised that you replace them at least once a year to keep the windshield protected.

Don't slam the doors

Slamming the doors of a car can have serious implications on the glass of the windshield and side windows as well. When the door is closed too hard, it causes serious vibrations inside the car, and the side windows, as well as the windshield too, are impacted by that. They can get loose and come off their sockets. If the glass already has small nicks, chips or cracks on the surface, they could grow each time you close the door hard. Hence, always close the door gently.

How to take care of your car windshield
Step 1 :

Avoid parking the car under direct sunlight

Step 2 :

Never leave chips or cracks unrepaired

Step 3 :

Use good quality cleaning products

Step 4 :

Replace windshield wipers regularly

Step 5 :

Don't slam the doors

First Published Date: 25 Nov 2022, 16:04 PM IST
TAGS: car care car maintenance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city