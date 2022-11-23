How to adjust your car's steering wheel and seat: Easy steps

The steering wheel is the key manoeuvring instrument for any car. Hence, it is important to adjust the steering wheel properly as per the driver's comfort and reach. This not only makes driving easier for the driver and makes it safer as well. Adjusting steering is nothing like changing the oil or examining the tyres. So, don't be frightened to get your hands dirty. It can be done easily from the comfort of your driving seat and inside the car's cabin. Also, it doesn't require any mechanical assistance from any professional. The whole steering wheel adjustment can be done manually by the driver, and anyone can do it. You can check the user manual provided by the manufacturer to learn how to adjust the steering wheel column. However, here are a few easy and key steps to ensure you properly adjust the steering wheel.

But before we jump to that, here are a few basic facts to know. Adjusting the steering wheel can be done only when the car is in idle mode. Also, you should know that there are usually two steering wheel hand positions. One is 10 and 2, where your left hand is positioned at 10 o'clock location on the wheel, and the right hand is at 2 o'clock. The other hand position is 9 and 3, where the left and right hands are located on the wheel at 9 o'clock and 3 o'clock positions, respectively. However, it is not mandatory, as you can place your hands at your own convenience. Ideally, it would be best if you were sitting around 10 inches away from the steering wheel. This is because if the airbag is triggered in a collision, the impact won't cause serious harm for you. Hence, adjust the steering wheel and your driving seat accordingly.

Adjust the driver's seat

Before you jump to adjust the steering wheel, ensure you have adjusted the driving seat. If you don't, you could end up with a steering wheel that is too close to you, and the pedals would be far from reach. Adjusting the driver seat is not rocket science, so it can be done easily. Use the lever or the button on the side of the seat to adjust its height. This will ensure you can see the road ahead and behind easily. After that, you can alter the angle of the seat using a dial or button at the side. Adjusting the position of the car seat is easy as well. Use the bar or the lever at the bottom of the seat. Adjust it in a manner so that you can reach the foot pedals easily without having to move forward from the seat.

Adjust the steering wheel column depth

The steering wheel needs to be positioned in a manner so that when you are sitting comfortably on the seat with your back fully rested against it, your hands should be resting on top of the wheel. Whenever you move your hands to correct the wheel position, your arms should bend slightly. Look below the wheel to the steering column and pull the lever there. Once the lever is down, make the adjustments. Push or pull the steering wheel to change its depth. Whenever you feel the adjustment is made, either push the lever back or move on to adjust the height.

Adjust the steering wheel height

It is equally important that you adjust the steering wheel's height to match your own height and driving posture. Ensure the driving posture is not putting any pressure on the shoulders and arms because the steering wheel is too high or low. If you have put the lever of the steering wheel column back in place, pull it once more. The steering wheel needs to be pointed towards your chest, not the head. This will ensure that in case of a collision, the airbag will provide maximum protection and reduce the risk of injury. Also, ensure you can thoroughly see all the warning lights and the instrument cluster after the height adjustment. Once done, push the lever back up, so it rests flat against the column.

How to adjust the steering wheel and driver seat in your car Step 1 : Use the lever/button on the side of your seat to adjust the seat height. Step 2 : Adjust the position of the car seat, using the bar/lever at the bottom of the seat. Step 3 : Ensure you can reach and press the foot pedals without moving forward in your seat. Step 4 : Look below the steering wheel column and pull the lever you find. Step 5 : Push or pull the steering wheel column to change the depth of the steering wheel. Step 6 : Adjust the steering wheel in a manner so that it faces your chest, not your head. Step 7 : Make sure you can see the entire instrument cluster easily. Step 8 : Push the lever back up so that it rests flat against the column.

