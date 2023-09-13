How to know when a car suspension system needs repair. Key tips

Among all the critical components a car comes equipped with, the suspension system is a major one. The suspension system of a car is designed to absorb the shocks and vibrations from the road. It is a critical component of any vehicle that helps in ensuring a smooth ride and stable handling experience for the occupants. The suspension setup consists of several intricate parts that work in unison to absorb the shocks and bumps from the road. It also ensures that the wheels of the vehicle maintain contact with the road giving the car necessary traction.

A suspension system of a vehicle is a combination of several critical parts, which include springs, shock absorbers, struts, control arms and ball joints. All of these parts have their respective tasks and the combination of this whole ecosystem forms the entire suspension system of a vehicle.

Minus a suspension system, a car wouldn't be comfortable at all for the driver to drive or the other occupants to ride in it. Besides that, it is highly important for the safety of the vehicle as well. Hence, it is important the car's suspension remains in good shape.

Here are a few key tips to understand when a car's suspension system requires repair.

Bumpy ride

One of the most common signs that your car’s suspension needs repair is a bumpy ride. If you feel like you’re riding a roller coaster instead of driving a car, it is time to get your suspension examined. A worn-out suspension system can cause the car to bounce or sway excessively, taking the shocks from the roads extensively. This makes the vehicle difficult to control. Also, it could be dangerous for the safety of the occupants and the vehicle. Specially, it could be dangerous while driving at high speeds or on rough terrain.

Non-stability during turns

If your car feels unstable during turns, it could be a sign that the vehicle's suspension needs repair. A well-functioning suspension system should ensure the car handles turns and corners with ease, providing stability and control. In case, the car sways or leans excessively during turns, it is a clear sign that there suspension system is not working properly. It could be dangerous when driving on winding roads or sharp turns, resulting in loss of control.

Nose diving

Nose diving is when the car dips forward after the brake is applied. This happens due to the sudden weight transfer to the front wheels. It can be a sign of a worn-out or damaged suspension system. A well-functioning suspension system evenly distributes the weight of the car during braking, resulting in a smooth and stable stop.

Uneven tyre wear

Another common sign of a problematic suspension system is uneven wear and tear on tyres. A worn-out suspension system can cause a car’s tyres to wear out unevenly, resulting in a shorter lifespan for the tyres. This can also affect the vehicle's handling and fuel efficiency besides compromising the safety on the road.

Leaky suspension

If you notice oil or fluid leaks under the car, it could be a sign of a leaky suspension system. This can cause a loss of fluid, which negatively impacts the performance of the vehicle's suspension system.

