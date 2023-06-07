How to keep your car cabin cooler this summer. Easy tips

Many places across India are facing heat waves, with temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius. With the temperatures rising to unpleasant highs, the discomfort level among the people runs high. While the air conditioners in rooms keep the temperature cooler, when driving, it becomes a bit difficult for people to tackle the heat. No wonder car ACs do their jobs well, but such immense heat puts additional pressure on the car air conditioners.

In such a situation keeping the car cabin cooler is a real challenge. However, by following a few tips, the car cabin can be kept cooler even during this immense summer heat. Here are some tips on how to keep your car's cabin cooler this summer. Following these tips and tricks will also help you with faster cooling when you turn on the AC.

Use reflective tinted glass

Reflective tinted glass is not just used for privacy reasons in cars, but they also help in reflecting the sun rays to some extent, which helps in keeping the cabin's temperature slightly down. However, it may be ineffective in extremely high thermal situations. Also, always remember that the mesh sunray protectors available widely in the market are simply ineffective in protecting the cabin from heat.

Cover the dashboard with a towel

Covering the dashboard with a thick towel could be a good idea if you are forced to park your car under the harsh sun rays. The plastic and ABS parts of the dashboard get heated pretty quickly as it is directly in front of the windshield from where the sun rays enter the cabin directly. Also, this heat from the dashboard is emitted to the cabin and eventually, the cabin temperature increases. Putting a towel on the dashboard will act as an insulator and reduce the heat absorption of the plastic parts.

Park your car under a shade

This is like the first line of defence, avoiding direct contact with sun rays for a longer period. Keeping the vehicle under a shade like a tree prevents the sun rays from directly contacting the car's surface. This results in lesser heat generation on the metal and plastic parts of the car and transmitting that to the cabin.

Keep windows slightly open

Keeping windows slightly open ensures ample airflow inside the cabin. This prevents the cabin from developing heat inside. However, if you are keeping the windows slightly open, make sure the gaps are not enough for someone to enter hand inside, which can be troublesome for you. A gap only a finger can enter is enough to let air into the cabin and blow out the hot air from inside.

Using aftermarket accessories

Many car owners opt for using some aftermarket accessories, such as solar-powered mini exhaust fans that draw out the hot air from inside the cabin and can be fitted to the window glasses. A cooling pad for the seats is another option you can think about, as it will offer comfort to your back.

Use door as a pump and window as exhaust

Using a side door or the tailgate as a pump and a window as the exhaust to blow out the hot air inside the cabin is another popular trick. Simply keep the driver-side door's window or any other door window open. Use the other side's door or the tailgate as a pump to blow out the air. Open the door fully and close it completely in a bit fast manner. This will blow out the hot air developed inside the cabin.

