HT Auto
Home How-to How To Keep Your Car Cabin Cooler This Summer. Easy Tips

How to keep your car cabin cooler this summer. Easy tips

Many places across India are facing heat waves, with temperatures soaring well above 40 degrees Celsius. With the temperatures rising to unpleasant highs, the discomfort level among the people runs high. While the air conditioners in rooms keep the temperature cooler, when driving, it becomes a bit difficult for people to tackle the heat. No wonder car ACs do their jobs well, but such immense heat puts additional pressure on the car air conditioners.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 Jun 2023, 15:07 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Following a few tips can ensure your car's cabin will remain cooler in the scorching heat this summer.
Following a few tips can ensure your car's cabin will remain cooler in the scorching heat this summer.

In such a situation keeping the car cabin cooler is a real challenge. However, by following a few tips, the car cabin can be kept cooler even during this immense summer heat. Here are some tips on how to keep your car's cabin cooler this summer. Following these tips and tricks will also help you with faster cooling when you turn on the AC.

Also Read : How to keep your car cabin smelling fresh? Easy and affordable tips

Use reflective tinted glass

Reflective tinted glass is not just used for privacy reasons in cars, but they also help in reflecting the sun rays to some extent, which helps in keeping the cabin's temperature slightly down. However, it may be ineffective in extremely high thermal situations. Also, always remember that the mesh sunray protectors available widely in the market are simply ineffective in protecting the cabin from heat.

Shopping Bag Shop Now
25% OFF
Armor All Wash and Wax (Speed Shine) (1000 ml)
Rs. 675 Rs. 900
Amazon_Logo

Cover the dashboard with a towel

Covering the dashboard with a thick towel could be a good idea if you are forced to park your car under the harsh sun rays. The plastic and ABS parts of the dashboard get heated pretty quickly as it is directly in front of the windshield from where the sun rays enter the cabin directly. Also, this heat from the dashboard is emitted to the cabin and eventually, the cabin temperature increases. Putting a towel on the dashboard will act as an insulator and reduce the heat absorption of the plastic parts.

Park your car under a shade

This is like the first line of defence, avoiding direct contact with sun rays for a longer period. Keeping the vehicle under a shade like a tree prevents the sun rays from directly contacting the car's surface. This results in lesser heat generation on the metal and plastic parts of the car and transmitting that to the cabin.

Keep windows slightly open

Keeping windows slightly open ensures ample airflow inside the cabin. This prevents the cabin from developing heat inside. However, if you are keeping the windows slightly open, make sure the gaps are not enough for someone to enter hand inside, which can be troublesome for you. A gap only a finger can enter is enough to let air into the cabin and blow out the hot air from inside.

Using aftermarket accessories

Many car owners opt for using some aftermarket accessories, such as solar-powered mini exhaust fans that draw out the hot air from inside the cabin and can be fitted to the window glasses. A cooling pad for the seats is another option you can think about, as it will offer comfort to your back.

Use door as a pump and window as exhaust

Using a side door or the tailgate as a pump and a window as the exhaust to blow out the hot air inside the cabin is another popular trick. Simply keep the driver-side door's window or any other door window open. Use the other side's door or the tailgate as a pump to blow out the air. Open the door fully and close it completely in a bit fast manner. This will blow out the hot air developed inside the cabin.

How to keep your car cabin cooler
Step 1 :

Use reflective tinted glass

Step 2 :

Cover the dashboard with a towel

Step 3 :

Park your car under a shade

Step 4 :

Keep windows slightly open

Step 5 :

Using aftermarket accessories

Step 6 :

Use door as a pump and window as exhaust

First Published Date: 07 Jun 2023, 15:07 PM IST
TAGS: car care car care tips care care tips and tricks car maintenance vehicle care vehicle maintenance
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
73% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 349 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 498 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city