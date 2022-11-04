HT Auto
How to choose the best electric car for you?

Many people have started considering electric vehicles for their garage. However, there are certain things that one should consider before buying one.
According to most people, electric cars are the future and automobile manufacturers also believe so. They have started developing new electric cars from the ground up which are based on an all-new platform while some of them have started modifying the existing platforms to support electric powertrains. Most people have also started considering electric vehicles for their garages. Here is how you can choose the suitable electric car for you.

Charging infrastructure

One of the most important things to consider while buying an electric vehicle is to know is the status of the charging infrastructure. Whether there are charging stations near the customer's home or not and whether there is a charging facility at his home. It is quite obvious that it is best to charge the vehicle where it is parked for long durations. If the person would be using the charging stations a lot then the station must support fast charging. Otherwise, the person would have to spend a lot of time at the stations, waiting for the battery to get charged. Slow charging speeds are not much of an issue while home charging because the vehicle would be parked for long hours.

Range

Then there is the driving range of the vehicle. If the person wants to use the vehicle for daily city commutes and within city travels then he or she can opt for smaller electric vehicles with less driving range. This is because he or she would be able to charge the vehicle at the house. However, if the plan is to make long trips then the person would have to get an electric vehicle which has long range. Usually, such vehicles are on the expensive side.

Vehicle Type

Most people have started preferring SUVs over sedans and hatchbacks. The electric hatchbacks are the most affordable and then come compact sedans. The compact SUVs are priced higher than the compact sedans and then there are crossovers. There are also premium electric vehicles that cost a lot of money when compared to traditional electric vehicles. However, they do offer more driving range also.

Price

Currently, the most affordable electric car in the Indian market is the Tata Tiago EV. It was recently unveiled and starts at 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom) but for most people, it is only good for city commutes. If a person needs to do long journeys also then he or she would have to look at something like Tata Nexon EV Max which is priced at 18.34 lakh (ex-showroom). So, a person would need to spend more if he or she wants more driving range.

First Published Date: 04 Nov 2022, 14:35 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric cars
