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HomeCompare CarsRX [2017-2023] vs XC90

Lexus RX [2017-2023] vs Volvo XC90

In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs XC90 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Rx [2017-2023] Xc90
BrandLexusVolvo
Price₹ 1.04 Cr₹ 97.8 Lakhs
Range1076-
Battery Capacity1.9 kwh48 Volt
Charging Time--

Filters
RX [2017-2023]
Lexus RX [2017-2023]
450hL
₹1.04 Crore*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
XC90
Volvo XC90
B5 AWD
₹97.80 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Specification
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving ModeIdle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
335 Nm @ 4600 rpm360 Nm
Transmission
Automatic (CVT) - 8 Gears, Manual Override & Paddle Shift, Sport ModeAutomatic (TC) - 8 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
16.5512.38 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
259 bhp @ 6000 rpm247 bhp
Emission Standard
BS 6BS6 Phase 2
Engine Type
3.5L 2GR-FXS V62.0-litre turbo
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable-
Electric Motor
2 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At One motor each on front and rear axle-
Driving Range
1076-
Battery
1.9 kWh, Nickel Metal Hydride, 650 Volt,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats-
Drivetrain
AWDAWD
Max Engine Performance
308 bhp-
Fuel Type
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)-
Engine
3456 cc, 6 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC1969 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.96 metres
Rear Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Spare Wheel
Alloy-
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R18275 / 45 R20
Wheels
Alloy WheelsDiamond-cut Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)-
Front Brake Type
Ventilated DiscDisc
Rear Suspension
Double Wishbone with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarMulti-link
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut with Coil Springs, Gas-filled Shock Absorbers and Stabilizer BarIndependent, Double Wishbone
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R18275 / 45 R20
Ground Clearance
200-
Length
50004953 mm
Wheelbase
27902984 mm
Kerb Weight
2260-
Height
17001773 mm
Width
18951931 mm
Bootspace
211680 litres
No of Seating Rows
33 Rows
Seating Capacity
77 Person
Doors
55 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
6571 litres
Features
Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & TelescopicTilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
YesYes
Cruise Control
YesAdaptive
Heater
YesYes
Third Row AC
Separate Zone, Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls-
Parking Sensors
Front & RearFront & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
YesYes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance360 Degree Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Three Zone)-
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal & DriverElectronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
3-
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
YesYes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed ControlsTwo Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front ArmrestTwo Zones, Vents Behind Front Armrest and on Pillars, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
YesYes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 TripsMulti-Function Display
Shift Indicator
DynamicYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
AnalogueDigital
Low Fuel Level Warning
YesYes
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes-
Gear Indicator
YesYes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - DigitalDigital
Average Speed
YesYes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
YesYes
Average Fuel Consumption
YesYes
Distance to Empty
YesYes
Seat Adjustment
6 Way-
Engine immobilizer
YesYes
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes-
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/GreyNo
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically AdjustablePanaromic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & RetractableElectrically Adjustable & Retractable
One Touch -Down
AllAll
Power Windows
Front & RearFront & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
YesYes
Rain-sensing Wipers
YesYes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured-
Interior Door Handles
Chrome-
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured-
Door Pockets
Front & RearFront & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Opening and ClosingElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Defogger
YesYes
One Touch - Up
AllAll
Side Window Blinds
Rear - Manual-
Driver Armrest Storage
YesYes
Sunglass Holder
YesNo
Cup Holders
Front & Rear-
Third Row Cup Holders
YesYes
Warranty (Years)
3-
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000-
Cornering Headlights
IntelligentActive
Glove Box Lamp
YesYes
Cabin Lamps
Front and RearFront and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes-
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-DriverDriver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
YesMulti-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
YesYes
Headlights
LEDLED
Headlight Height Adjuster
YesYes
Tail Lights
LEDLED
Daytime Running Lights
LEDLED
Fog Lights
LED on front, Halogen on rearLED on front
Follow me home headlamps
YesYes
Puddle Lamps
YesYes
CD Player
Yes-
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
Yes-
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
YesYes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming-
Speakers
6+19
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
YesYes
AM/FM Radio
YesYes
Head Unit Size
Not AvailableNot Applicable
DVD Playback
Yes-
MP3 Playback
Yes-
USB Compatibility
YesYes
GPS Navigation System
YesYes
Voice Command
YesYes
Aux Compatibility
Yes-
Display
Touch-screen DisplayTouch-screen Display
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Torque-On-DemandTorque-On-Demand
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes-
Airbags
10 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Front Passenger Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, 2 Rear Passenger Side)7 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
YesYes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
YesYes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes-
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
YesYes
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)-
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split50:50 split
Seat Upholstery
LeatherNappa Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone-
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Rear Armrest
With Cup HolderCup Holder
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench-
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split40:20:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Interior Colours
Ivory / Black, Ocher / Black, Noble Brown / Black, Rich Cream / Black, Black-
Ventilated Seats
AllAll
Rear Passenger Seats Type
BenchBench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
YesYes
Folding Rear Seat
FullFlat
Head-rests
Front & RearFront & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Heated and cooledHeated
Front Seatback Pockets
YesYes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down, extended thigh support forward / back) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)14 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, extended thigh support: forward / back, backrest bolsters: in / out) + 6 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down, headrest: forward / back)
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,19,21,3091,12,21,093
Ex-Showroom Price
1,03,95,00097,80,000
RTO
10,93,50010,32,000
Insurance
4,32,3094,08,593
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
500500
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,56,2352,41,185

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