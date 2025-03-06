In 2026, when choosing between the Lexus RX [2017-2023] and Volvo XC90, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Lexus RX [2017-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.04 Cr (last recorded price) for 450hL, Volvo XC90 Price starts at Rs. 97.8 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for B5 AWD. RX [2017-2023] gets a battery pack of up to 1.9 kwh. XC90 gets a battery pack of up to 48 Volt. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
RX [2017-2023] vs XC90 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Rx [2017-2023]
|Xc90
|Brand
|Lexus
|Volvo
|Price
|₹ 1.04 Cr
|₹ 97.8 Lakhs
|Range
|1076
|-
|Battery Capacity
|1.9 kwh
|48 Volt
|Charging Time
|-
|-