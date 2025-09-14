In 2026, when choosing between the Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] and Kia EV6, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD, Kia EV6 Price starts at Rs. 65.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for GT Line AWD. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. EV6 gets a battery pack of up to 84 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] vs EV6 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Ev6
|Brand
|Hyundai
|Kia
|Price
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|₹ 65.97 Lakhs
|Range
|631 km/charge
|663 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|72.6 kWh
|84 kWh
|Charging Time
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)
|73 Minutes((50 kW DC Charger)(10-80%)