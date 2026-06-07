In 2026 when choosing among the Honda City and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Honda City Price starts at Rs. 12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for SV Petrol Manual and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Price starts at Rs. 5.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Era 1.2 Kappa. City: 1498 cc engine, 17.77 to 27.26 kmpl mileage. Grand i10 Nios: 1197 cc engine, 16 to 27 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
City vs Grand i10 Nios Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|City
|Grand i10 nios
|Brand
|Honda
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 12 Lakhs
|₹ 5.55 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|-
|Mileage
|17.77 to 27.26 kmpl
|16 to 27 kmpl
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|-
|1197 cc
|Transmission
|Manual, Automatic
|Manual, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-