In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and MG Astor, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, MG Astor Price starts at Rs. 9.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sprint. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. Astor: 1498 cc engine, 14.82 to 15.43 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha [2021-2024] vs Astor Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha [2021-2024]
|Astor
|Brand
|Force Motors
|MG
|Price
|₹ 13.59 Lakhs
|₹ 9.79 Lakhs
|Mileage
|17 kmpl
|14.82 to 15.43 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1498 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4