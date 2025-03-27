Gurkha [2021-2024] vs All New City Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Gurkha [2021-2024] All new city Brand Force Motors Honda Price ₹ 13.59 Lakhs ₹ 11 Lakhs Mileage 17 kmpl 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl Engine Capacity 2596 cc 1498 cc Transmission Manual Manual, Automatic Cylinders 4 4

In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] and Honda All New City, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 13.59 Lakhs (last recorded price) for 4X4, Honda All New City Price starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs (last recorded price) for V Petrol. Gurkha [2021-2024]: 2596 cc engine, 17 kmpl mileage. All New City: 1498 cc engine, 17.8 to 24.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.