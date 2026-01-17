In 2026 when choosing between the Force Motors Gurkha and Jeep Compass, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Force Motors Gurkha Price starts at Rs. 16.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for 3 Door (4-Seater), Jeep Compass Price starts at Rs. 17.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sport 2.0 Diesel Sandstorm Edition. Gurkha: 2596 cc engine, 9.5 kmpl mileage. Compass: 1956 cc engine, 16.2 to 17.1 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Gurkha vs Compass Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Gurkha
|Compass
|Brand
|Force Motors
|Jeep
|Price
|₹ 16.75 Lakhs
|₹ 17.99 Lakhs
|Mileage
|9.5 kmpl
|16.2 to 17.1 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|2596 cc
|1956 cc
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual, Automatic
|Cylinders
|4
|4