2024 Force Gurkha SUV: Five reasons to buy or not to buy

Force Motors launched its flagship SUV Gurkha in a new avatar earlier this month to take on the more fancied rivals in the lifestyle utility vehicle segment like Mahindra Thar or Maruti Suzuki Jimny. The new Gurkha now looks bolder with improved design elements, added features and more to attract enthusiasts looking buy an SUV that has a go-anywhere character. But is it attractive enough for buyers to turn away from other options this segment offers? Here is a quick look at five reasons why one should consider buying the new Gurkha SUV and why they should rather look elsewhere.

2024 Force Gurkha is the only SUV in the adventure lifestyle vehicle segment to be offered in both two-row three-door and three-row five-door versions

Force Gurkha SUV design: Pros and cons

Force Motors decided to trump Mahindra by launching the 2024 Gurkha SUV, a rival to the Thar SUV, in both three-door and five-door versions. Mahindra is in the process to launch a five-door version of the Thar SUV soon. Both SUVs, which aim to become more attractive for lifestyle vehicle buyers, had to address a common complaint - lack of space for rear passengers and luggage.

Force Motors resolved the issue by adding a third row to the five-door version which comes with captain seats. The second row of the three-door version also gets captain seats. While these changes are major in terms of comfort for passengers, they come with their share of drawbacks too.

The three-row five-door Gurkha offers bench seats in the middle. This seat lacks in terms of leg space because they cannot be adjusted. It also does not get an option to recline - a key comfort feature on long drives.

Luggage space at the rear has increased thanks to the captain seats. There is extra space between the two seats to stow bags. However, it is still not adequate, especially in the five-door version due to lack of boot space between the seats and the rear door. However that can be addressed if one decides to buy a roof-mount cargo holder offered byForce Motors as an accessory.

Force Gurkha features: Hits and misses

The Gurkha SUV is now more equipped with modern features such as a new 7-inch digital instrument console, a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking sensors, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, power windows and more. It also offers safety features like dual airbags, ABS with EBD, tyre pressure monitoring system among others. However, the cabin and the safety features remain more to be desired as they miss out on wireless chargers, automatic climate control, no controls mounted on the steering wheel, no airbags for rear passengers among others. The driver display is still analogue in character while the infotainment screen is a borrowed unit which requires a third-party app to activate wired connectivity with phones. Thar and Jimny, two of its rivals, are more equipped in terms of creature comfort and safety parameters.

Force Gurkha engine performance: What works, what doesn't

Under the hood, the Gurkha comes with an updated 2.6-litre turbocharged inter-cooled diesel engine. The new motor now produces 138 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque.Power goes to all four wheels via the 5-speed manual gearbox. The off-roader gets a front and rear locking differential. Force Motors does not have an automatic transmission option yet in the Gurkha SUV. It also does not have any petrol engine option on offer.

Force Gurkha prices: Bank for the buck?

At a starting price of ₹16.75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the shorter three-row version, the Gurkha SUV comes across slightly more expensive than its rivals Thar and Jimny. The price of the Mahindra Thar start from ₹11.35 lakh (ex-showroom) whereas the Jimny's price starts from ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Not having a petrol engine option may also see buyers opting other vehicles.

Force Gurkha as a brand

The last factor, but not the least, is the trust on brand Force Motors in the passenger vehicle segment. The manufacturer, known for its commercial vehicles, has only Gurkha on sale in this segment. Though it has a bigger road presence or is equally capable of handling off-road or tarmac, the SUV lacks where its rivals score.

