In 2026, when choosing between the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026], assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. BYD Atto 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Dynamic, Hyundai Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Price starts at Rs. 46.05 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RWD. Atto 3 gets a battery pack of up to 49.92 kWh. Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] gets a battery pack of up to 72.6 kWh. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Atto 3 vs Ioniq 5 [2023-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Atto 3
|Ioniq 5 [2023-2026]
|Brand
|BYD
|Hyundai
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 46.05 Lakhs
|Range
|468-521 km/charge
|631 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|49.92 kWh
|72.6 kWh
|Charging Time
|8 hours (7.2 kW AC Charger)
|6 Hours 55 Minutes(11 kW AC Charger)