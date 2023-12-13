In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving In 2024 Odysse Electric Racer or Okinawa PraisePro choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Odysse Electric Racer Price starts at 59,500 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa PraisePro Price starts at 76,848 (ex-showroom price). The range of Racer up to 70 km/charge and the PraisePro has a range of up to 88 km/charge. Odysse Electric offers the Racer in 1 colour. Okinawa offers the PraisePro in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less