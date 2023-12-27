In 2023 Keeway K300 R or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Keeway K300 R or TVS Apache RTR 310 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Keeway K300 R Price starts at Rs 2.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 310 Price starts at Rs 2.43 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). K300 R engine makes power and torque 27.88 PS @ 8750 rpm & 25 Nm @ 7000 rpm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 310 engine makes power & torque 35.6 PS @ 9700 rpm & 28.7 Nm @ 6650 rpm respectively. Keeway offers the K300 R in 1 colour. The K300 R mileage is around 32 kmpl. The Apache RTR 310 mileage is around 35 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less