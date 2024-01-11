In 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Kawasaki Vulcan S or Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs 5.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Moto Morini SEIEMMEZZO Price starts at Rs 6.89 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Vulcan S engine makes power and torque 61 PS @ 7500 rpm & 62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm. On the other hand, SEIEMMEZZO engine makes power & torque 55.7 PS @ 8250 rpm & 54 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Vulcan S in 1 colour. Moto Morini offers the SEIEMMEZZO in 1 colour. The Vulcan S mileage is around 22.8 kmpl. The SEIEMMEZZO mileage is around 22 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less