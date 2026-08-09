In 2026 Honda Grazia or Raftaar Electrica choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Grazia Price starts at Rs. 60,539 (last recorded price) whereas the Raftaar Electrica Price starts at Rs. 70,900 (ex-showroom price). Grazia engine makes power and torque 8.25 PS PS & 8.25 PS. Honda offers the Grazia in 6 colours. Raftaar offers the Electrica in 5 colours. The Grazia mileage is around 50.0 kmpl. Electrica has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
Grazia vs Electrica Comparison