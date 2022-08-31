Saved Articles

Hero Lectro Kinza 7S vs Velev Motors VEV 01

In 2024 Hero Lectro Kinza 7S or Velev Motors VEV 01 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Kinza 7S
Hero Lectro Kinza 7S
STD
₹31,000*
*Last Recorded Price
VEV 01
Velev Motors VEV 01
STD
₹32,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
31,00032,500
Ex-Showroom Price
31,00032,500
RTO
00
Insurance
00
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
666698

