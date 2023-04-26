HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Skoda Elroq, Enyaq Iv, Enyaq Coupe And Vision 7s Electric Cars To Launch By 2026

Skoda to step out and hits big with EVs, plans six new models by 2026

Skoda Auto has announced that they plan to launch six new electric vehicles in the global market by 2026. The brand recently gave a glimpse of what they will look like and even revealed the name of one of the models. The new models will belong to different segments and all these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy which is called Modern Solid.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Apr 2023, 15:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Skoda plans to launch six new electric vehicles by 2026. All of them will have different body styles.
Skoda Auto plans to launch six new electric vehicles in the global market by 2026. The new models will belong to different segments and all these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid.
The brand recently gave a glimpse of what its electric models will look like and even revealed the name of one of the models.
Skoda plans to roll out an estate in 2026 which will be around 4.6 metres long. It will be an alternative to the Czech carmaker’s long-standing bestseller, the Octavia.
The first Skoda EV will be a small one, measuring 4.2 metres in length. The interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback.
The small Skoda SUV is expected to launch in 2025 with a likely price tag of around €25,000.
Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S. It will measure around 4.9 metres in length.
Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV.
The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere.
Skoda plans to launch six new electric vehicles by 2026. All of them will have different body styles.
View all Images
Skoda Auto plans to launch six new electric vehicles in the global market by 2026. The new models will belong to different segments and all these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid.
1/8
Skoda Auto plans to launch six new electric vehicles in the global market by 2026. The new models will belong to different segments and all these models will bear the brand's new design philosophy - Modern Solid.
The brand recently gave a glimpse of what its electric models will look like and even revealed the name of one of the models.
2/8
The brand recently gave a glimpse of what its electric models will look like and even revealed the name of one of the models.
Skoda plans to roll out an estate in 2026 which will be around 4.6 metres long. It will be an alternative to the Czech carmaker’s long-standing bestseller, the Octavia.
3/8
Skoda plans to roll out an estate in 2026 which will be around 4.6 metres long. It will be an alternative to the Czech carmaker’s long-standing bestseller, the Octavia.
The first Skoda EV will be a small one, measuring 4.2 metres in length. The interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback.
4/8
The first Skoda EV will be a small one, measuring 4.2 metres in length. The interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback.
The small Skoda SUV is expected to launch in 2025 with a likely price tag of around €25,000.
5/8
The small Skoda SUV is expected to launch in 2025 with a likely price tag of around €25,000.
Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S. It will measure around 4.9 metres in length.
6/8
Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S. It will measure around 4.9 metres in length.
Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV.
7/8
Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV.
The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere.
8/8
The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere.

Skoda's new electric compact SUV

A sketch of Skoda's Urban SUV.
A sketch of Skoda's Urban SUV.
A sketch of Skoda's Urban SUV.
A sketch of Skoda's Urban SUV.

The first one will be a new small SUV which will measure 4.2 metres in length. The interior space will be on par with the larger traditional Scala hatchback. With a likely price tag of around €25,000, this car is expected to significantly boost electrification, and not only in the Czech Republic. The new model will be launched in 2025.

Skoda Elroq

A design sketch of Skoda Elroq.
A design sketch of Skoda Elroq.
A design sketch of Skoda Elroq.
A design sketch of Skoda Elroq.

The Skoda Elroq will be an electric alternative to the traditional Karoq SUV. The compact SUV segment is one of the most important in Europe and elsewhere, and with an electric model of this class, Škoda wants to offer customers a little something extra.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Skoda Enyaq (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Skoda Enyaq
₹50 - 55 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Skoda Superb (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Superb
₹31.99 - 35.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Slavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Slavia
₹10 - 15 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kushaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kushaq
₹10.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda New-octavia (HT Auto photo)
Skoda New-octavia
₹25.99 - 29.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Skoda Kodiaq (HT Auto photo)
Skoda Kodiaq
₹34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV in 2025

A sketch of Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe SUV.
A sketch of Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe SUV.
A sketch of Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe SUV.
A sketch of Enyaq and Enyaq Coupe SUV.

Skoda is also working on a modernized version of the Enyaq iV SUV and Enyaq Coupé iV. In 2025 they will get a makeover in the Modern Solid design language.

An electric estate in 2026

A sketch of an electric estate vehicle from Skoda.
A sketch of an electric estate vehicle from Skoda.
A sketch of an electric estate vehicle from Skoda.
A sketch of an electric estate vehicle from Skoda.

In 2026, Skoda wants to roll out an estate which will be around 4.6 metres long. It will be an alternative to the Czech carmaker’s long-standing bestseller, the Octavia. Despite being a compact estate, the car will offer the space and quality of a mid-range car.

Skoda Vision 7S-based large SUV in 2026

A sketch of a new electric SUV based on Skoda Vision 7S.
A sketch of a new electric SUV based on Skoda Vision 7S.
A sketch of a new electric SUV based on Skoda Vision 7S.
A sketch of a new electric SUV based on Skoda Vision 7S.

Skoda is also working on a large SUV that will be based on the Vision 7S that unveiled the new design language to the public back in August 2022. It will measure around 4.9 metres in length. The manufacturer says that one of the best features of the brand’s largest model will be its huge interior space.

First Published Date: 26 Apr 2023, 14:38 PM IST
TAGS: Skoda Skoda Auto electric vehicles EV Enyaq Enyaq Coupe Elroq Vision 7S
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
21% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 315 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
75% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 329 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
Jopasu Car Duster
Rs. 795 Rs. 869
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city