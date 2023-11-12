In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Lectro F6i or Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Lectro F6i Price starts at 49,000 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Kollegio Neo Price starts at 47,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of F6i up to 60 km/charge and the Kollegio Neo has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Hero Lectro offers the F6i in 2 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Kollegio Neo in 3 colours. ...Read More Read Less