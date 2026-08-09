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Hero Electric Nyx vs Komaki LY

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge.
Nyx vs LY Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Ly
BrandHero ElectricKomaki
Price₹ 0.62 Lakhs₹ 78,000
Range130 km/charge80-200 km/charge
Battery Capacity48 V2.1 kWh
Charging Time-4 Hours 55 Minutes

Filters
Nyx
Hero Electric Nyx
NYX LI
₹61,866*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
LY
Komaki LY
STD
₹78,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Ground Clearance
140 mm-
Kerb Weight
68 kg-
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-10,Rear :-90/90-10-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC-
Motor Power
250 W3000 W
Drive Type
Hub MotorHub Motor
Range
55 km/charge-
Gear Box
CVT-
Max Speed
42 kmph-
Body Type
Electric Bikes-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Features
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
NoYes
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Integrated Bottle Holder, Pep Switch,Smart BMS, Power Equivalent of a 100cc Class, Superior Suspension, Multiple Sensors, Self Diagnosis, Wireless Updatable Features, VIVID Smart Dash
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
YesYes
Fast Charging
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Battery Capacity
48 V, 28 Ah2.10 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lithium-IonLi-ion
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
60,99081,731
Ex-Showroom Price
60,99078,000
RTO
00
Insurance
03,731
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,3101,756

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