In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Komaki LY choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Komaki LY Price starts at Rs. 78,000 (ex-showroom price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the LY has a range of up to 80-200 km/charge.
Nyx vs LY Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nyx
|Ly
|Brand
|Hero Electric
|Komaki
|Price
|₹ 0.62 Lakhs
|₹ 78,000
|Range
|130 km/charge
|80-200 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
|48 V
|2.1 kWh
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours 55 Minutes