Nyx vs JET 320 Comparison

KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nyx Jet 320 Brand Hero Electric Jitendra Price ₹ 0.62 Lakhs ₹ 73,480 Range 130 km/charge 60-70 km/charge Battery Capacity 48 V 1.24 kWh Charging Time - 3.5-4 Hrs.

In 2026 Hero Electric Nyx or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, driving range, battery capacity, charging time, colours and other features. Hero Electric Nyx Price starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). The range of Nyx up to 130 km/charge and the JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.