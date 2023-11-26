Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm73 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1252 cc1833 cc
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Engine Type
Revolution? Max 1250liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
105 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,24,37243,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
24,49,00039,16,055
RTO
2,07,9203,13,284
Insurance
67,45275,164
Accessories Charges
039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,55793,362

