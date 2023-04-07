hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesPan America 1250 vs Gold Wing

Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Pan America 1250 vs Gold Wing Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Pan america 1250 Gold wing
BrandHarley-DavidsonHonda
Price₹ 24.64 Lakhs₹ 39.9 Lakhs
Mileage18.33 kmpl14 kmpl
Engine Capacity1252 cc1833 cc
Power152.2 PS PS126.4 PS PS

Filters
Pan America 1250
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250
Special
₹24.64 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
50th Anniversary Edition
₹39.90 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Fuel Capacity
21.2 L21.1 L
Length
2270 mm2615 mm
Ground Clearance
175 mm130 mm
Wheelbase
1585 mm1695 mm
Kerb Weight
258 kg390 kg
Height
807 mm1430 mm
Saddle Height
850 mm745 mm
Width
965 mm905 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70R19, Rear :-170/60R17Front :-130/70-R18 Rear :-200/55-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
280 mm316 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Range
385 km-
Max Speed
200 kmph230 kmph
Max Power
152.2 PS @ 8750 rpm126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
72.3 mm73 mm
Max Torque
128 Nm @ 6750 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveShaft Drive
Displacement
1252 cc1833 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Revolution™ Max 1250Liquid-cooled 4 Stroke 24 valve SOHC Flat-6
Clutch
Mechanical, 8 plate wet, assist & slip, 1090N(DCT) Hydraulic, wet, multi-plate with oil pressure
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
26
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
105 mm73 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Stressed-member, high strength low alloy steel trellis frame; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged mid-structure-
Front Suspension
47mm inverted fork with compression, rebound and spring preload adjustability. Aluminum fork triple clamps.Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension
Linkage-mounted monoshock with automatic electronic preload control and semi-active compression & rebound dampingPro Link
Features
Music Control
YesYes
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Internet Connectivity
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Additional Features
DRAG-TORQUE SLIP CONTROL SYSTEM, HILL HOLD CONTROL, Tire Pressure Monitoring System-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
6.8 inch TFTYes, 7 Inch TFT Display
Battery Capacity
12 V/12 Ah12V / 20 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,17,62839,90,000
Ex-Showroom Price
24,64,00039,90,000
RTO
1,97,1200
Insurance
56,5080
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
58,41285,760

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 gets no mechanical changes and is now only available in the Special variant in India
2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special launched in India at 24.49 lakh
7 Apr 2023
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition gets cosmetic changes and new features.
Honda Gold Wing 50th Anniversary Edition revealed, gets more features and colours
12 Feb 2025
The 50th Anniversary Honda Gold Wing Tour will be available in a single DCT variant with Bordeaux Red Metallic colour
Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary launched at 39.90 lakh
30 May 2025
The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 blends rugged off-road capability with iconic American style, offering an adventure bike that turns every ride into a story worth telling.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special – Harley Goes Adventuring, and How!
9 Aug 2025
2025 Honda Gold Wing Tour uses a six-cylinder engine.
Auto recap, May 30: Honda Gold Wing Tour 50th Anniversary Edition launched, 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 300 launched and more
31 May 2025
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST will come equipped with 17-inch alloy wheels.
Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 ST to launch soon in India
29 Jan 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
8 Jul 2023
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
<p>We hop onto a Harley Fat Bob to find out how it takes to the open road. </p>
Harley Davidson Fat Bob video review
26 Nov 2012
Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
4 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha AEROX-E

Yamaha AEROX-E

2.82 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ducati New Monster V2

Ducati New Monster V2

13 - 15 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers