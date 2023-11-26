In 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs 24.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs 27.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 150.19 bhp @ 8,750 rpm & 128 Nm @ 6750 rpm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS @ 5500 rpm & 170 Nm @ 4500 rpm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Pan America 1250 in 1 colour. Honda offers the Gold Wing in 1 colour. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.2 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 19.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less