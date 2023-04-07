In 2026 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Price starts at Rs. 24.64 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pan America 1250 engine makes power and torque 152.2 PS PS & 128 Nm. On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. The Pan America 1250 mileage is around 18.33 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Pan America 1250 vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pan america 1250
|Gold wing
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 24.64 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.33 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1252 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|152.2 PS PS
|126.4 PS PS