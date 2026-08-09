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HomeCompare BikesHarley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Rocket 3

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Triumph Rocket 3

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Rocket 3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022] Rocket 3
BrandHarley-DavidsonTriumph
Price₹ 15.99 Lakhs₹ 24.03 Lakhs
Mileage18.3 kmpl15.15 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc2458 cc
Power-182 PS PS

Filters
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Rocket 3
Triumph Rocket 3
R
₹24.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
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Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Reserve
3.8 l-
Fuel Capacity
13.2 l18 L
Ground Clearance
125 mm-
Length
2320 mm-
Wheelbase
1630 mm1677 mm
Engine Oil
4.7 l-
Kerb Weight
297 kg320 kg
Dry Weight
286-
Height
1160 mm1183 mm
Saddle Height
680 mm750 mm
Width
865 mm920 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
300 mm320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16Front :-150/80-R17 Rear :-240/50-R16
Rear Brake Diameter
292 mm300 mm
Front Brake
DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Clutch
Mechanical, 10 plate wet, assist & conventionalWet, multi-plate hydraulically operated, torque assist
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 114Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder
Stroke
114 mm85.9 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm225 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Compression Ratio
10.5:1-
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Displacement
1868 cc2458 cc
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
102 mm110.2 mm
Chassis
Mild steel, tubular frame; rectangular section backbone; stamped, cast, and forged junctions; MIG welded; aluminum forged fender supports-
Body Type
Cruiser Bikes-
Rear Suspension
Hidden, free piston, coil-over monoshock; 43mm stroke; cam-style preload adjustmentFully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with remote hydraulic preload adjuster, 107mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
Dual-bending valve 49 mm telescopic with aluminum fork triple clamps; dual rate spring; gaiter coversShowa 47mm USD 1 1 cartridge front forks, compression and rebound damping adjustment, 120mm wheel travel
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Charging Point
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Digital-
Battery Capacity
12 V, 17.5 Ah-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
17,81,71026,50,900
Ex-Showroom Price
15,99,00024,03,100
RTO
1,27,9201,92,248
Insurance
38,80055,552
Accessories Charges
15,9900
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
38,29556,978

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Latest Videos

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