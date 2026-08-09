In 2026 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] or Triumph Rocket 3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Triumph Rocket 3 Price starts at Rs. 24.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Rocket 3 engine makes power & torque 182 PS PS & 225 Nm respectively. Triumph offers the Rocket 3 in 6 colours. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl. The Rocket 3 mileage is around 15.15 kmpl.
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] vs Rocket 3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
|Rocket 3
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 15.99 Lakhs
|₹ 24.03 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.3 kmpl
|15.15 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|1868 cc
|2458 cc
|Power
|-
|182 PS PS