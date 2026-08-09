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HomeCompare BikesFat Boy [2024] vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] vs Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]

In 2026 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] or Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Price starts at Rs. 25.69 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Price starts at Rs. 15.99 Lakhs (last recorded price). Fat Boy [2024] engine makes power and torque 95.1 PS PS & 155 Nm. Harley-Davidson offers the Fat Boy [2024] in 4 colours. The Fat Boy [2024] mileage is around 18.1 kmpl. The Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] mileage is around 18.3 kmpl.
Fat Boy [2024] vs Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Fat boy [2024] Harley davidson street bob [2020-2022]
BrandHarley-DavidsonHarley-Davidson
Price₹ 25.69 Lakhs₹ 15.99 Lakhs
Mileage18.1 kmpl18.3 kmpl
Engine Capacity1868 cc1868 cc
Power95.1 PS PS-

Filters
Fat Boy [2024]
Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024]
STD
₹25.69 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Street Bob [2020-2022]
Street Bob STD
₹15.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [2024] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Engine View
Fuel Tank View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
18.9 l13.2 l
Ground Clearance
115 mm125 mm
Length
2370 mm2320 mm
Wheelbase
1665 mm1630 mm
Kerb Weight
317 kg297 kg
Saddle Height
675 mm680 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Tyre Size
Front :-160/60-R18 Rear :-240/40-R18Front :- 100/90-19 Rear :-150/80-16
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Cast AluminumAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
95.1 PS @ 5020 rpm-
Stroke
114.3 mm114 mm
Max Torque
155 Nm @ 3250 rpm155 Nm @ 3250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
1868 cc1868 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight™ 114Milwaukee-Eight® 114
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
102 mm102 mm
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
28,32,67517,81,710
Ex-Showroom Price
25,69,00015,99,000
RTO
2,05,5201,27,920
Insurance
58,15538,800
Accessories Charges
015,990
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
60,88538,295

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