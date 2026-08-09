In 2026 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Harley-Davidson Electra Glide Standard Price starts at Rs. 24.99 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Honda Gold Wing Price starts at Rs. 39.9 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). On the other hand, Gold Wing engine makes power & torque 126.4 PS PS & 170 Nm respectively. Harley-Davidson offers the Electra Glide Standard in 1 colour. The Electra Glide Standard mileage is around 18.0 kmpl. The Gold Wing mileage is around 14 kmpl.
Electra Glide Standard vs Gold Wing Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Electra glide standard
|Gold wing
|Brand
|Harley-Davidson
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 24.99 Lakhs
|₹ 39.9 Lakhs
|Mileage
|18.0 kmpl
|14 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|745 cc
|1833 cc
|Power
|-
|126.4 PS PS