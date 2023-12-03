Saved Articles

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard vs Honda Gold Wing

In 2023 Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard or Honda Gold Wing choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Electra Glide Standard
Electra Glide Standard STD
₹24.99 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing
DCT + Airbag
₹27.77 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Stroke
111 mm73 mm
Max Torque
150 Nm @ 3250 rpm170 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveShaft Drive
Compression Ratio
10.0:110.5:1
Displacement
1,745 cc1833 cc
Engine Type
Milwaukee-Eight® 107liquid-cooled 4-stroke 24-valve SOHC flat-6 engine
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
44
Gear Box
6 Speed7 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs4bs6
Bore
100 mm73 mm
No of Cylinders
26
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
27,79,98043,43,663
Ex-Showroom Price
24,99,00039,16,055
RTO
1,99,9203,13,284
Insurance
56,07075,164
Accessories Charges
24,99039,160
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
59,75293,362

    Latest News

    The custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 will be unveiled at India Bike Week 2023 scheduled to take place on December 8-9
    Harley-Davidson to unveil custom-built X440s at India Bike Week 2023
    3 Dec 2023
    Image used for representational purpose only.
    India Bike Week 2023: Here's everything you need to know
    1 Dec 2023
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Royal Enfield faces fresh challenge from Harley-Davidson in Goa, India’s biker paradise
    18 Dec 2023
    The custom Harley-Davidson X440 built by Rajputana Customs is an off-road scrambler with a shortened wheelbase and swingarm and a host of changes
    India Bike Week 2023: 4 Custom-built Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles unveiled
    9 Dec 2023
    Latest Videos

    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Safari Gold Edition comes in two exterior colour options - Black Gold and White Gold.
    Tata Safari Gold Edition: 5 key updates you should know of
    28 Sept 2021
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    Hold on to your seats: Top five upcoming bikes in India
    16 Nov 2019
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
